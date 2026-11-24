A Turkish Air Force helicopter crashed during a training flight in western Turkiye on Tuesday evening, leaving five crew members dead

The AS-532 Cougar went down shortly after departing from Eskisehir, home to the air force's 1st Main Jet Base Command

The crash is the second fatal helicopter accident to hit the Turkish Armed Forces within two weeks

Turkey's Defence Ministry confirmed on Tuesday that five air force personnel died after a military helicopter crashed during a routine training exercise in western Turkiye.

The aircraft, an AS-532 Cougar, took off from Eskisehir, the base of the Turkish Air Force's 1st Main Jet Base Command, before coming down near Yorukakcayir, a village roughly 15 kilometres west of Eskisehir city centre.

5 die as Turkish military aircraft crashes Photo Credit: @WeatherMonitors

Source: Twitter

The ministry first confirmed the incident in a statement, saying: "An AS-532 type helicopter belonging to our air force, which took off from Eskisehir for training purposes, has crashed. The wreckage of the helicopter has been reached, and search and rescue operations are continuing."

According to Arab News, tt later confirmed the death toll: "Five of our heroic comrades-in-arms serving in the air force helicopter that crashed ... have been martyred."

Turkey: Wreckage found at crash site

Media footage from the scene showed emergency response teams working around the downed aircraft, whose fuselage appeared heavily damaged and was still smoking at the time of recovery. Search and rescue operations were underway as crews reached the wreckage.

The Cougar is a twin-engine, multi-purpose helicopter used by armed forces across the world. Turkiye operates the aircraft as part of its air force fleet.

Turkey: Second crash in two weeks

The incident marks the second fatal helicopter crash involving the Turkish Armed Forces in less than a fortnight. On November 12, an army Sikorsky S-70 went down near Malatya in southern Turkiye, claiming the lives of four crew members in that separate accident.

No cause has been announced for either crash.

See the video of the wreckage on X here:

Turkish plane crashes in Georgia

Legit.ng earlier reported that the 20 soldiers on board a Turkish C-130 military cargo aircraft, which crashed in Georgia, close to its border with Azerbaijan, have been confirmed dead. The Turkish Defence Ministry disclosed the development after investigators observed the cause of the incident at the scene.

The Turkish Defence Ministry confirmed the development on Wednesday, following the crash of the plane, which took off from the Azerbaijani city of Ganja, which was nearby.

Source: Legit.ng