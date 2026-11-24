The Nigeria Immigration Service held a stakeholders' workshop in Lagos to assess its ongoing visa and residency reforms

The NIS Comptroller-General said the e-CERPAC system, which launched on Friday, August 1, 2025, has improved how residence permits are processed

Stakeholders at the workshop said the reforms have cut processing times and made it easier to bring foreign technical experts into Nigeria

Ikeja, Lagos State - The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) organised a one-day sensitisation workshop in Lagos to review progress on its visa and residency reforms and map out strategies for better service delivery.

As reported by Radio Nigeria on Tuesday, November 24, the workshop was held at the Nigeria Immigration Service's Zone A Headquarters in Ikeja, Lagos.

The Nigeria Immigration Service engages stakeholders on visa and residency reforms at a workshop in Lagos. Photo credit: @Updatemilblog, @nigimmigration

Source: Twitter

It brought together stakeholders, members of the diplomatic community and other participants to discuss the implementation of the country's visa and residency reforms under the theme, "Assessing the Implementation of the Nigeria Visa and Residency Reforms: Stakeholders' Engagement and Strategies for Improved Service Delivery."

Comptroller-General Kemi Nanna Nandap, represented at the event by the Assistant Comptroller-General in charge of Zone A, Mohammed Adamu, said the reforms were designed to cut processing delays, improve transparency and make immigration services more accessible to legitimate travellers, investors, tourists and companies, while keeping security checks in place.

e-CERPAC system and what has changed

Nandap highlighted the Electronic Comprehensive Expatriate Residence Permit and Automated Card, known as e-CERPAC, as a key pillar of the reforms. The system became operational on August 1, 2025, and has since streamlined the processing of residence permit applications, renewals and status regularisation. It has also improved how the Service collects, stores and manages information on foreign nationals living and working in Nigeria.

Among the other changes introduced is the phasing out of the Visa on Arrival arrangement for foreign nationals, as noted by Mrs Adenike Faseun, a tax management professional in West Africa, who gave a goodwill message at the workshop. She commended the Comptroller-General for pushing through the reforms, saying they had noticeably accelerated several immigration processes.

New visa reforms have made it easier for Nigerian businesses to secure approval for foreign technicians within 48 hours. Photo credit: Nigeria Immigration Service

Source: Facebook

Visa reforms speed up technician approvals

Mrs Funmilayo Odugbesan, a legal adviser to a multinational company, said the new system had resolved a long-standing problem for businesses that rely on foreign technical expertise.

Odugbesan recalled that companies used to struggle to bring in overseas technicians to fix production equipment, with the approval process dragging on for weeks. Under the reformed system, she said such requests can now be completed within 48 hours.

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NIS introduces contactless passport renewal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the NIS unveiled an updated step-by-step guide for its Contactless Passport Application System, making it easier for eligible Nigerians living abroad to renew their passports without physically visiting a Nigerian embassy or high commission for biometric enrolment.

The updated guide outlines how applicants can complete most of the passport renewal process remotely through the NIS online portal and mobile application.

It is understood that the new initiative is part of the federal government's ongoing efforts to digitise passport services, reduce processing delays and improve access for Nigerians in the diaspora.

Source: Legit.ng