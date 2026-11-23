President of the Yoruba Council Worldwide, Oladotun Hassan, raised concerns about the direction of opposition politics ahead of the 2027 elections

Hassan pointed to what he described as radical statements from NDC figures, including Peter Obi and Mama P, as signs of a troubling campaign tone

The Yoruba Council president said Atiku, Kwankwaso and Peter Obi are each unwilling to step down for the other, exposing cracks in the opposition coalition

The President of the Yoruba Council Worldwide, Barrister Oladotun Hassan, has warned that Nigeria's democracy faces a serious threat as the 2027 general elections draw closer, pointing to deep divisions within the opposition coalition and what he described as an increasingly dangerous campaign tone.

Hassan, speaking in an interview with Legit.ng, said the country's unity was under strain, arguing that Nigeria's founding fathers never intended to build a divided nation despite well-known concerns about ethnic tensions and political rivalry at the time of amalgamation.

Oladotun Hassan says opposition is more divided ahead of 2027 Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Hassan flags radical statements from NDC

The Yoruba Council president singled out the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for criticism, saying the manner in which its campaign was taking shape was a cause for alarm. He cited remarks attributed to Mama P, in which she urged entertainers to stay away from APC campaign activities, as well as comments from Peter Obi suggesting the party had the capacity to fight back against opponents.

"We've witnessed Mama P telling entertainers not to come out to campaign for the APC; we've witnessed Peter Obi saying that they have the capacity to fight; these are radical statements," Hassan said.

He argued that such language represented a worrying shift in political discourse and that it needed to be addressed before it escalated further.

Opposition coalition crumbling under personal ambition

Hassan also turned his attention to the broader opposition alliance, which has sought to bring together figures such as Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Kwankwaso and Peter Obi under a common front ahead of the polls. He said the coalition had already begun to unravel along lines of personal interest, with no prominent figure willing to yield ground to another.

"Atiku himself is not ready to step down for Peter Obi, nor is Kwankwaso ready to step down. Everybody is just hovering around the political gain of who can withstand the pressure," he said, adding that the figures involved had even begun making derogatory remarks about one another.

Hassan framed the situation as a reflection of a wider failure of political leadership, warning that the unresolved tensions within the opposition and in Nigerian democracy more broadly needed urgent attention before the 2027 campaign season intensified further.

Read Hassan's full statement below:

‎"‎Having seen the 2027 election coming and the kind of things that we are witnessing from the NDC and the manner in which their campaign is being tilted towards, such as a threat to anyone who never supports their candidates. We've witnessed Mama P telling entertainers not to come out to campaign for the APC; we've witnessed Peter Obi saying that they have the capacity to fight; these are radical statements. ‎

"‎We have seen it from the coalition coming together, wanting to establish through Atiku Abubakar, Kwankwaso, Peter Obi and the likes; we saw how they were divided across their interest lines. That division has shown that Atiku himself is not ready to step down for Peter Obi, nor is Kwankwaso ready to step down. Everybody is just hovering around the political gain of who can withstand the pressure. They're even making statements that are derogatory about each other.

‎"‎You see the Obidient pulling down Atiku to forcefully step down for Peter Obi, and that's not democratic enough. For me, as a leader, I will implore them to harmonise their thoughts, be more patriotic, more accommodating, and they should present the factual strength of a solid opposition rather than prosecutors. Opposition should not be seen as prosecutors.

Oladotun Hassan criticises NDC over alleged violent tone in its campaigns Photo Credit: @NigeriaNDCHQ

Source: Twitter

Atiku criticises Tinubu's N70,000 transport allowance

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar, the ADC presidential candidate, rejected the Federal Government's ₦70,000 monthly transport support for public workers as insufficient.

The statement from the ADC Presidential Campaign Council questioned what 50 litres of fuel could achieve for workers over an entire month.

Atiku's campaign raised concerns about private sector workers, traders and informal workers left out of the government's relief arrangement.

Source: Legit.ng