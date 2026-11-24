The Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne delivered a verdict on November 24, 2026, in Senegal's favour over the AFCON 2025 title dispute

Senegal and Morocco had been locked in an 11-month legal battle following the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final held in Rabat

FSF President Abdoulaye Fall used the moment to send a message of unity to the Royal Moroccan Football Federation

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has ruled in favour of Senegal, restoring the Teranga Lions as the rightful winners of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after nearly a year of legal proceedings between the two countries.

The Switzerland-based court delivered its decision on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, annulling a previous ruling by the CAF Appeal Board that had stripped Senegal of the title they won on the pitch.

FRMF President Fouzi Lekjaa and FSF President Abdoulaye Fall. Photo by Verity Griffin.

Source: Getty Images

Senegal beat Morocco 1-0 in the final, played at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on January 18, 2026, with Pape Gueye scoring the decisive goal in extra time.

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation then challenged the outcome before the CAF Ethics and Disciplinary Committee, and the CAF Appeal Board subsequently overturned Senegal's win, triggering the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) to escalate the matter to CAS.

The Lausanne court ruled in Senegal's favour, setting aside the CAF Appeal Board's judgement and confirming Senegal as AFCON 2025 champions.

FSF President calls for unity with Morocco

In a statement published on the FSF's official website following receipt of the verdict, federation president Abdoulaye Fall acknowledged the ruling and extended an olive branch to Senegal's opponents in the dispute.

"The Court of Arbitration for Sport has delivered justice to sport. I wish to strongly reaffirm the bonds of fraternity that unite us with the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) and the Moroccan people," Fall said.

He added: "Senegalese football now resolutely looks to the future, with confidence and enthusiasm, in an Africa united around the values of sport."

The message marked a conciliatory tone from the FSF president after an 11-month legal battle that tested relations between the two football federations.

Morocco reacts to CAS ruling

Legit.ng previously reported that FRMF rejected CAS verdict on their AFCON 2025 case against Senegal after the official announcement.

Morocco noted that it raised an objection after an alleged call between FSF President and one of CAS judges, but it was not considered.

Source: Legit.ng