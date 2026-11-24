The Vatican Museums, Sistine Chapel, St. Peter's Basilica and Vatican Gardens all share a strict dress code that turns visitors away at the door

Five specific categories of clothing are explicitly listed as prohibited, covering everything from shorts to headwear

The rules extend beyond clothing to include visible tattoos and personal items that may be considered offensive to Catholic morality

Vatican City has outlined five categories of clothing that visitors are strictly prohibited from wearing when entering its most iconic religious and cultural sites.

The official dress code applies across the Vatican Museums, the Sistine Chapel, St. Peter's Basilica, and the Vatican Gardens.

Vatican City bans foreigners from wearing 5 specific clothings to major sites. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

According to guidelines published on the Vatican Museums' official website, entry is permitted only to those dressed appropriately, and staff are authorised to turn away anyone who does not comply.

What visitors cannot wear in Vatican City

The five clothing types explicitly banned are:

1. Sleeveless garments

2. Low-cut tops

3. Shorts that fall above the knee

4. Miniskirts

5. Hats

Visitors wearing any of these items on arrival risk being denied entry, regardless of how far they may have travelled to visit.

The rules do not stop at clothing alone. The Vatican extends its decorum requirements to visible personal objects and what it describes as "distinctive personal signs," citing tattoos as a specific example. Any such markings or items considered likely to offend Catholic morality, the Catholic religion, or common decency are also covered under the same guidelines.

Security checks on visitors at the Vatican

Beyond the dress code, visitors are also advised to prepare for metal detector security checks at entry points. The Vatican recommends removing any inadmissible items from hand baggage before reaching the checkpoint in order to speed up the process. Visitors carrying umbrellas, knives, or weapons are instructed to inform staff in advance.

The guidelines serve as a reminder that Vatican City, despite welcoming millions of tourists each year, remains a functioning religious state with its own standards of conduct. Visitors planning a trip are encouraged to review the full dress requirements before arrival to avoid being turned away at the gates.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for many years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng