Iran has specific dress code rules for men in public spaces, with certain items of clothing completely off-limits regardless of the weather

Women visiting Iran are required to observe Islamic dress code rules, though enforcement is notably more relaxed for foreign tourists

The Iranian dress code also regulates how much of the body can be exposed, with rules covering arms and the fit of clothing worn outdoors

Iran enforces a formal dress code in public spaces, and the rules cover both men and women, including foreign visitors travelling to the country.

One common misconception about Iran's dress code is that people must stick to dark or muted colours. This is not the case. There are no colour restrictions under the dress code, and lighter shades are actually recommended during the warmer summer months.

Iran names type of clothing men are banned from wearing in public. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

What men cannot wear in Iran

For men, shorts are completely prohibited in public areas, making them one of the most notable items on the restricted list. Beyond that, arms must remain covered, and clothing should be loose-fitting.

Items such as man shirts, coats, or manteaus are considered appropriate. Ties and bow ties, however, are permitted without issue, and T-shirts are also acceptable to wear.

Dress code rules for women and tourists

Women in Iran are required to follow Islamic dress code guidelines, which include wearing the hijab. However, the rules are applied with considerably more flexibility towards foreign nationals and tourists.

Visitors who accidentally fail to maintain their hijab in public are unlikely to face serious consequences. In most cases, the response is simply a polite request to correct the issue.

The overall message from Iranian authorities to tourists is one of reasonable accommodation, with the expectation that visitors make a genuine effort to comply with local customs while understanding that minor lapses will generally be handled without severity.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for many years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng