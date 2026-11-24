Professor Shaibu Danfulani called on state governors and NGOs to urgently address worsening conditions at NYSC orientation camps nationwide

The 2026 Batch C Stream II exercise exposed severe overcrowding, with Ogun's Sagamu camp hosting over 4,300 corps members in a facility built for 2,000

Annual NYSC mobilisation figures reportedly rose from about 400,000 in 2025 to roughly 450,000 in 2026, with projections of up to 600,000 within five years

Abuja, FCT - Professor Shaibu Danfulani, Chancellor of the Centre for Strategy Studies (CSS), has urged state governors, non-governmental organisations and corporate bodies to urgently address deteriorating accommodation conditions at National Youth Service Corps orientation camps across Nigeria.

He made the call at an event held in Abuja focused on the role of the NYSC in supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda.

Professor Shaibu Danfulani urges state governors, NGOs and corporate bodies to upgrade NYSC orientation camps. Photo: @officialnyscng

Source: Twitter

The appeal came against the backdrop of widely reported conditions at camps hosting the 2026 Batch C Stream II orientation exercise, where overcrowding, water shortages, irregular electricity and poor sanitation drew widespread attention. At Ogun State's Sagamu camp, more than 4,300 prospective corps members were crammed into a facility designed for just over 2,000, with photographs showing graduates sleeping on tightly packed mattresses in a multipurpose hall going viral online. Lagos faced similar strain, with over 11,000 corps members deployed to the temporary Iyana Ipaja site that could only accommodate about 4,380, forcing authorities to redirect others to neighbouring states. Reports from Nasarawa, Oyo, Ebonyi, Sokoto and Gombe also described congested hostels, water supplied by tankers and rechargeable lamps used during power outages.

NYSC Camps: Rising Numbers, Ageing Infrastructure

Annual mobilisation figures have climbed from roughly 400,000 in 2025 to about 450,000 in 2026, with projections suggesting numbers could reach between 500,000 and 600,000 within three to five years. Many camp facilities were built during an era when annual intake hovered closer to 100,000, leaving a deep structural mismatch between capacity and demand. Persistent problems with toilets, bathrooms, drainage and medical readiness compound the shortfall and raise health and safety concerns during the mandatory three-week orientation.

NYSC Director-General Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu has reportedly acknowledged the pressure publicly, apologised to affected corps members and noted that responsibility for maintaining and expanding camp facilities rests jointly with the Federal Government and state governments.

Danfulani Charges Governors to Act

Professor Danfulani was direct in placing responsibility on state executives, noting that camps are owned by the states and that the scheme depends on their active participation.

"Governors must treat the expansion and upgrade of orientation camps as a core responsibility, not an optional gesture, because the camps are owned by the states and the scheme depends on their partnership," he said.

He also called on civil society groups and philanthropic organisations to fill immediate gaps by donating beds, funding borehole and solar energy projects and pressing for transparent budget allocations for camp upgrades.

"The rising number of graduates is a positive reflection of expanded access to tertiary education, but infrastructure has not kept pace," he said. "Leaving the burden solely on the NYSC management is neither fair nor sustainable."

He added that the NYSC Act places clear obligations on state governments to provide land, camps and essential support, and argued that governors who invest in camp infrastructure are ultimately investing in the productivity of the young Nigerians who will fill gaps in classrooms, hospitals and community projects across their states.

NYSC Camp Crisis: Lawmaker Tells Governors What to Do

In a related development, a Labour Party federal lawmaker has urged Nigeria's state governors to invest urgently in expanding NYSC orientation camps, warning that the current facilities are dangerously overwhelmed by the growing number of graduates being mobilised each year.

Hon. Philip Agbese, who represents the Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency in Benue state, made the call on Tuesday, November 17, in Abuja while speaking on the NYSC's role in the 2027 general elections and the broader state of the nation.

Source: Legit.ng