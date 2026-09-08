Nigeria has already observed several public holidays in 2026, including Eid al-Adha, Democracy Day, and Easter

Three public holidays remain on the Nigerian calendar before the year ends, giving workers and families across the country a few more opportunities to enjoy nationwide days off

Independence Day 2026 in early October is the next official public holiday all Nigerians can look forward to

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria officially has three nationwide public holidays left in 2026, with Independence Day in October followed by Christmas Day and Boxing Day in December rounding out the year's official calendar.

Legit.ng reports that the country observes a combination of national and religious public holidays annually, reflecting both its civic history and the cultural diversity of its population, which includes large Christian and Muslim communities.

Public holidays give Nigerians a break from work, with President Bola Tinubu’s administration announcing work-free days through Bunmi Tunji-Ojo. Photo credits: @BTOofficial, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Upcoming Nigerian public holidays in 2026

The next public holiday on the calendar is Independence Day, which falls on Thursday, October 1. The day marks Nigeria's exit from British colonial rule in 1960 and is observed nationwide each year.

Following that, Nigerians will observe Christmas Day on Friday, December 25, and Boxing Day on Saturday, December 26, bringing the public holiday count for the year to a close.

Holidays already observed in 2026

Several public holidays have already passed in 2026. These include Easter, Democracy Day, and Eid al-Adha, among others that reflect Nigeria's blend of civic commemoration and religious observance across its Christian and Muslim populations.

With Independence Day still weeks away and the December holidays following shortly after, Nigerians have a clear picture of what remains on the official public holiday schedule before the year draws to a close.

Christmas Day is celebrated in Nigeria on December 25, while December 26, known as Boxing Day, is also observed as a public holiday. Photo credit: @ecobank_nigeria

Source: Twitter

The three remaining public holidays are listed below:

Thursday, October 1 - Independence Day Friday, December 25 - Christmas Day Saturday, December 26 - Boxing Day

Public holidays give Nigerians respite

Public holidays offer a much-needed break from the daily hustle. Nigerian workers are used to working long hours, and for most people, they juggle multiple jobs or side hustles just to make ends meet.

For both white-collar workers and those in the informal sector, public holidays offer a rare chance to pause, sleep in, and breathe. No traffic stress, no 5 a.m. alarms, just a day or two to rest.

Also, public holidays provide a sense of relief, especially in a country where things can often feel chaotic with people battling economic stress and political drama. Even if only for 24 hours, public holidays are a chance to relax and enjoy life’s simple pleasures.

Read more on public holidays

Workers to enjoy holiday in UAE

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that residents of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have two public holidays to look forward to before the end of 2026, with both carrying the possibility of extended weekends under the country's holiday rules.

Depending on how the holidays fall and government decisions, employees could enjoy additional days off.

Source: Legit.ng