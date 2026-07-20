UAE authorities were expected to announce the public holiday for the Prophet Muhammad's birthday after the official moon sighting. The holiday was projected to fall on August 25, 2026

Workers became eligible for a possible three-day weekend if the UAE Cabinet transferred the Tuesday holiday to Monday under the country's public holiday rules

Residents were also informed that they could create a four-day break by taking annual leave if the holiday remained on Tuesday instead of being moved

Millions of workers across the United Arab Emirates could be in line for a three-day weekend next month as authorities prepare to announce the public holiday for the Prophet Muhammad's birthday.

The religious holiday is expected to fall on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, corresponding to 12 Rabi Al Awwal on the Islamic calendar. However, the final date will depend on the official moon sighting, with the UAE government expected to confirm the holiday closer to the occasion.

UAE residents awaited the official announcement of the Prophet Muhammad's birthday holiday. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Will UAE residents get a three-day weekend?

Under the UAE's public holiday rules according to Khaleej Times, the government has the authority to move certain holidays that fall during the week to either the beginning or end of the week, creating a longer weekend for employees.

If the Prophet Muhammad's birthday holiday is shifted from Tuesday to Monday, August 24, both public and private sector workers would enjoy a three-day weekend, combining the public holiday with the regular Saturday and Sunday break.

The transfer is not automatic. It requires approval by the UAE Cabinet under the country's public holiday regulations introduced in 2025.

Holiday announcement expected after moon sighting

Like other Islamic observances, the Prophet Muhammad's birthday is determined by the lunar calendar. Authorities will announce the official holiday after confirming the sighting of the new crescent moon.

Until then, the expected August 25 date remains provisional.

The occasion is observed across the UAE as a public holiday, with many residents spending time with family, attending religious activities or travelling during the break.

Workers could extend leave to four days

If the government keeps the holiday on Tuesday rather than moving it to Monday, employees who take annual leave on Monday, August 24, could create a four-day break running from Saturday through Tuesday.

The possible long weekend also comes just days before schools across the UAE are scheduled to reopen for the 2026 to 2027 academic session on August 31, giving many families one final opportunity to travel before the summer holiday ends.

International tourists explore the UAE under visa-free and visa-on-arrival arrangements. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Next nationwide holiday after August

Following the Prophet Muhammad's birthday, the next nationwide public holiday in the UAE will be Eid Al Etihad (National Day) on December 2 and 3, when the country commemorates the formation of the federation in 1971.

The government is expected to issue an official announcement on the Prophet Muhammad's birthday holiday once the moon sighting has been completed.

UAE bans social media use for children

Legit.ng previously reported that the United Arab Emirates announced a ban on social media use for children under the age of 15, with platforms required to monitor and disable accounts created by underage users or risk being blocked in the country.

The UAE’s official WAM news agency announced the measure, citing a cabinet resolution that sets 15 as the minimum age for social media use.

Source: Legit.ng