FCT, Abuja - Aside from marking important celebrations, public holidays allow Nigerians to unwind and relax while taking a break from work.

Legit.ng lists the public holidays in September 2024, helping you plan accordingly.

1) Eid-ul-Maulud

The federal government of Nigeria will declare one day as a public holiday in commemoration of Eid-ul-Maulud celebration.

Eid-ul-Maulud, an observation of the day when the Islamic prophet, Muhammad, is reported to have been born, is commemorated in Rabi' al-Awwal, the third month in the Islamic calendar.

The general public has the day off, and schools and businesses are closed. Some Muslims regard this day (Eid-ul-Maulud) as a period for praise and festivity. That is why, in some countries, parades are held in the streets, and homes and mosques are decorated for the event.

Many Islamic schools and organisations hold educational programmes during Eid-ul-Maulud. These programmes aim to increase awareness and understanding of the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad among both Muslims and non-Muslims.

Eid-ul-Maulud is a time for Muslims to reflect on their faith, express gratitude for the blessings in their lives, and renew their commitment to following the principles and values taught by Prophet Muhammad.

Overall, Eid-el-Maulud is a joyous and meaningful celebration for Muslims worldwide. It serves as a reminder of the Muhammad’s teachings and encourages individuals to strive for personal growth, unity, and compassion in their daily lives.

2) 2024 Edo state governorship election

In Nigeria, the spotlight is on the 2024 gubernatorial elections, particularly the Edo state governorship election scheduled for Saturday, September 21.

Ahead of the poll, Governor Godwin Obaseki is expected to declare Friday, September 20, 2024, as a work-free day to enable workers in the state public service to travel to their respective constituencies to exercise their franchise.

For the election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said 125,928 of the 184,438 newly printed permanent voters’ cards (PVCs) have already been collected in Edo state.

The PVC collection, according to INEC, represents 68.3 per cent of the 184,438 new cards issued during the recent continuous voter registration exercise.

A pre-election poll shows that Asue Ighodalo, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate is leading his two main challengers.

In the poll conducted by the African Polling Institute (API), 43 per cent of the respondents favoured Ighodalo as the next governor, 20 per cent favoured Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC), while 9 per cent favoured the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Olumide Akpata.

However, 28 per cent of the 2, 678 respondents were undecided, according to the poll result.

3) Anambra local government election

10 years after the last democratically-elected local government election held in Anambra state, the Charles Soludo administration has announced Saturday, September 28, 2024, as the new date for the next local council elections in the state.

State chief electoral officer and chairman of the newly inaugurated Anambra state Independent National Electoral Commission (ANSIEC), Genevieve Osakwe, who made the disclosure in a recent press briefing at the commission's headquarters in Awka said every arrangement leading to hitch-free exercise will be conducted and concluded.

Going by past announcements, the Anambra government is expected to declare a public holiday to enable eligible voters to participate in the local government election scheduled for September 28, 2024.

