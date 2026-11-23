The Oyo State postal code (general state code) is 200001, assigned to the NIPOST General Post Office in Ibadan South-West. Without the correct code, online forms, courier bookings, and official registrations may be rejected. This guide lists the verified postal code for every local government area (LGA) in Oyo State.

Oyo State has 33 LGAs, each with a six-digit area code. Photo: @OyoState (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

The general Oyo State postal code is 200001 , which refers specifically to the Ibadan GPO.

, which refers specifically to the Ibadan GPO. Oyo State contains 33 LGAs, each covered by six-digit area or facility postal codes issued by the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST).

or facility postal codes issued by the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST). Ibadan's five metropolitan LGAs all share the 200 prefix , with district and area codes spanning from 200001 to 200285 .

, with district and area codes spanning from . Nigeria launched the National Digital Alphanumeric Postcode System (NDAPS) on 1 October 2026 , introducing building-level 11-character codes alongside the legacy six-digit system.

, introducing building-level 11-character codes alongside the legacy six-digit system. You can look up your NDAPS digital postcode free of charge at the official NIPOST postcode finder portal.

Oyo State postal code: what you need to know

Postal codes in Nigeria are issued by the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST). Oyo State's six-digit postal codes begin with the 2 regional prefix (spanning from 200001 at the Ibadan GPO into the 212xxx series in the state's northernmost LGAs), with 200001 serving as the main state reference code.

Oyo State has 33 local government areas. Rather than assigning a single flat code to an entire LGA, NIPOST's six-digit system groups codes by dispatch district, town, and postal facility—meaning Ibadan, Ogbomoso, Oyo, Ibarapa, and the Oke-Ogun zones each carry distinct three-digit prefixes (200, 201, 202, 203, 210, 211, and 212).

On 1 October 2026, Nigeria launched the National Digital Alphanumeric Postcode System (NDAPS), which assigns each addressable building a unique 11-character alphanumeric code (starting with OY for Oyo State). However, legacy six-digit numeric codes are still widely required on online forms, banking portals, and courier platforms, so both systems are covered below.

Images of the central business district in Oyo State's capital city. Photo: Aderemi Davies

Source: Getty Images

Ibadan postal codes (Oyo State capital)

Ibadan is the state capital and most populous city. Its metropolitan area spans five LGAs, all sharing the 200 prefix. Because urban Ibadan is further subdivided into dozens of street-level sorting districts (200211–200285), the table below highlights the primary NIPOST facility codes and key districts across the five metropolitan LGAs:

LGA Primary Postal Code Key Area/Facility Ibadan North 200005, 200009, 200211–200285 University of Ibadan, Tapa, Agodi, Bodija, Mokola/Sango Ibadan North-East 200221–200235 Iwo Road, Agugu/Oremeji, Aremo/Adekile Ibadan North-West 200251–200283 Dugbe/Labaowo/Foko, Jericho/Idishin, Eleyele/Ijokodo Ibadan South-East 200002, 200231–200244 Mapo Post Office, Oranyan/Elekuro, Odinjo/Academy Ibadan South-West 200001, 200254–200273 Ibadan GPO, Felele/Olorunsogo, Moor Plantation

For the six surrounding Ibadan-zone LGAs, NIPOST assigns area-based six-digit codes under the 200 prefix:

LGA Primary Postal Code Akinyele 200132 – 200140 Egbeda 200109 – 200114 Ido 200129 – 200131 (Eleyele facility: 200006) Lagelu 200101 – 200108 Oluyole 200261 (and adjoining 200-series rural areas) Ona Ara 200234 (and adjoining 200-series areas)

Oyo State postal code by LGA — full list

Here is the verified six-digit complete postal code reference for all 33 LGAs in Oyo State, grouped by NIPOST dispatch prefix.

Ibadan and environs (200 prefix)

LGA Postal Code Ibadan North 200211 – 200285 (UI: 200005; Tapa: 200009) Ibadan North-East 200221 – 200235 Ibadan North-West 200251 – 200283 Ibadan South-East 200231 – 200244 (Mapo: 200002) Ibadan South-West 200254 – 200273 (GPO: 200001) Akinyele 200132 – 200140 Egbeda 200109 – 200114 Ido 200129 – 200131 (Eleyele facility: 200006) Lagelu 200101 – 200108 Oluyole 200261 Ona Ara 200234 (and adjoining 200-series areas)

Ibarapa zone (201 prefix)

The Ibarapa zone covers three LGAs in the southwest of the state, all carrying the 201 prefix. Specific post office facility codes include 201003 for Igbo-Ora in Ibarapa Central.

LGA Postal Code Ibarapa Central 201103 – 201104 (Igbo-Ora facility: 201003) Ibarapa East 201101 – 201102 Ibarapa North 201105 – 201107

Iseyin/Kajola zone (202 prefix)

The four Oke-Ogun LGAs in this zone carry the 202 prefix, with facility codes including 202001 (Iseyin), 202002 (Okeho, Kajola), and 202003 (Igbojaye, Itesiwaju).

LGA Postal Code Iseyin 202101 – 202103 (Facility: 202001) Itesiwaju 202104 – 202106 (Facility: 202003) Iwajowa 202110 – 202116 Kajola 202107 – 202109 (Facility: 202002)

Saki zone (203 prefix)

The Saki zone carries the 203 prefix. Facility codes include 203001 (Saki, Saki West), 203002 (Tede, Atisbo), 203003 (Ago Aare, Atisbo), 203004 (Sepeteri, Saki East), and 203005 (Ago-Amodu, Saki East).

LGA Postal Code Atisbo 203104 – 203106 (Facilities: 203002, 203003) Saki East 203102 – 203109 (Facilities: 203004, 203005) Saki West 203101 (Facility: 203001)

Ogbomoso zone (210 prefix)

The Ogbomoso zone carries the 210 prefix. Facility codes include 210001 (Ogbomoso, Ogbomoso North), 210002 (Ijeru, Ogbomoso South), 210003 (Ajaawa, Ogo Oluwa), and 210005 (Ikoyi, Ori Ire).

LGA Postal Code Ogbomoso North 210211 – 210271 (Facility: 210001) Ogbomoso South 210101 (Facility: 210002) Ogo Oluwa 210003 Ori Ire 210115 – 210116 (Facility: 210005) Surulere 210102 – 210105

Oyo zone (211 prefix)

The Oyo zone carries the 211 prefix. Facility codes include 211001 (Oyo, Oyo West), 211002 (Awe, Afijio), and 211003 (Bacotho, Oyo West).

LGA Postal Code Afijio 211102 – 211107 (Facility: 211002) Atiba 211108 Oyo East 211101 – 211273 Oyo West 211101 – 211273 (Facilities: 211001, 211003)

Northern Oyo zone (212 prefix)

The northernmost LGAs carry 212-series codes: 212001 (Kishi, Irepo), 212002 (Igbeti, Olorunsogo), and 212003 (Igboho, Orelope).

LGA Postal Code Irepo 212101 (Facility: 212001) Olorunsogo 212102 (Facility: 212002) Orelope 212103 – 212104 (Facility: 212003)

How to find your new NDAPS digital postcode

On 1 October 2026, Nigeria launched the National Digital Alphanumeric Postcode System (NDAPS), assigning unique 11-character codes to "addressable buildings" across the country. This new system works alongside — and is gradually replacing — the old six-digit codes.

How to look up your NDAPS code

Open your browser and go to the NIPOST postcode finder. Select the "Find my postcode" option on the homepage. Type your street address, place name, or existing postcode in the search field. Confirm your location on the map displayed. Note your unique 11-character NDAPS code (e.g. OY 02 D66 JE 06). Save or share the code as needed for deliveries, registrations, or official forms.

If a building does not appear on the system, NIPOST allows users to request a postcode by providing their address, current location, or a Google Maps link. NIPOST can then review and assign the postcode.

According to NIPOST's FAQ, individuals can find, save, and share digital postcodes free of charge.

Oyo State landscape. Photo: Iyin Onaeko

Source: Getty Images

Common issues when using Oyo State postal codes

Wrong code for Ibadan LGA: Ibadan is divided into five metropolitan LGAs and dozens of urban sorting districts. Using 200001 (the GPO code) for all Ibadan addresses is a common mistake. Use the specific district or LGA code for your area where possible.

Old vs. new system: Many online forms still request the six-digit numeric code. NIPOST's existing mail-services page still describes its numeric postcode directory, so both formats remain valid for now.

Building not on NDAPS: NIPOST aims to capture more than 90% of the country, with full rollout targeted for December 2026. Some rural areas in Oyo State may not yet have an assigned NDAPS code — use the six-digit area/LGA code in the meantime.

Courier rejection: Some couriers require a specific district-level code within urban Ibadan (e.g., 200282 for Sango/Mokola or 200263 for Dugbe) rather than a broad suburban or facility code.

NIPOST digital postcode portal: postcode.gov.ng

postcode.gov.ng NIPOST official website: nipost.gov.ng

nipost.gov.ng NIPOST customer service email: customerservice@nipost.gov.ng

customerservice@nipost.gov.ng NIPOST phone: (+234) 70 6573 0372

(+234) 70 6573 0372 Oyo State Government portal: oyostate.gov.ng

oyostate.gov.ng NIPOST Postcode mobile app: The NIPOST Postcode application is available for download through the official website. The Android version is available on Google Play, while the iOS version is listed as coming soon.

Cocoa House is visible from Liberty Stadium. Photo: Adekunle Ajayi

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

What is the postal code for Ibadan, Oyo State?

The general postal code for Oyo State is 200001. For Ibadan specifically, the code depends on which LGA and sorting district your address falls under — ranging from 200211 to 200285 across Ibadan's five metropolitan LGAs, and 200101 to 200261 across surrounding Ibadan-zone LGAs. The GPO facility code, 200001, is located in Ibadan South-West and is widely accepted for general Ibadan correspondence.

What is the postal code for Ibadan North?

Ibadan North LGA covers urban sorting districts in the 200211–200285 range. Key facilities in that LGA include the University of Ibadan post office (200005) and the Tapa sub-office (200009).

What is the new Nigeria digital postcode for Oyo State?

The government is replacing the old numeric system with a digital postcode system that promises building-level precision. On 1 October 2026, Nigeria launched NDAPS, assigning unique 11-character codes to addressable buildings across the country. All Oyo State NDAPS codes start with OY, and you can find your specific code at postcode.gov.ng.

Is the Oyo State postal code the same as the ZIP code?

Nigeria does not use the American ZIP code system. The term "ZIP code" is commonly used informally in Nigeria to mean postal code. The postal code for Oyo State, Nigeria is 200001 — this is the equivalent figure to enter in any field labelled "ZIP code" for a general Oyo State address.

How many LGAs does Oyo State have, and do they all have different postal codes?

Oyo State has 33 local government areas. Rather than each LGA having a single flat number, NIPOST assigns six-digit postal codes by dispatch district, town, and post office facility — meaning one LGA can span multiple six-digit codes under its regional prefix (200 to 212). Always use your specific district or area code for accurate mail delivery.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

We also highlighted facts about Edo State postal codes, including the codes used across all 18 local government areas and key locations such as Benin City, Auchi and Ekpoma.

Benin City's General Post Office uses 300001, but the city's districts have different codes, ranging from 300211 to 300283. Find the code for your destination in the full guide.

Source: Legit.ng