The FG plans to release three million bags of fertiliser and stored grains into the market to boost food production and reduce prices

The government will also distribute 2,000 tractors, with another phase expected to begin in two to three months

Agriculture Minister said improved security, farmland expansion and better access to financing would support farmers and increase food supply

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Federal Government has announced plans to release three million bags of fertiliser and stored grains into the market to support agricultural production and ease food costs.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja during the presentation of the 2026 wet-season Agricultural Performance Survey (APS) report.

FG Announces Plan to Tackle High Food Prices with latest grain, fertiliser distribution to farmers

Source: UGC

Kyari said the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative was preparing to distribute the fertiliser within the next month to make farm inputs more affordable and encourage increased food production.

He added that grains purchased and stored through the Bank of Agriculture's Guaranteed Minimum Price (GMP) programme would also be released soon.

FG prepares to release stored grains

According to the minister, the government would announce the distribution arrangements for the stored commodities in due course.

“The same crops that we have that were stored under the guaranteed minimum price programme under the Bank of Agriculture will be released very soon to stabilise the market prices,” Kyari said.

He explained that the interventions were part of efforts to improve food availability while balancing the interests of consumers, farmers and food processors.

Kyari also said a comparison of food prices in 2025 and 2026 showed reductions in the cost of some commodities, particularly dairy products and maize, although he did not provide specific figures.

Improved security expands cultivated farmland

The minister attributed the expansion of cultivated farmland partly to improved security, saying military operations had enabled farmers to return to areas they previously could not access because of insecurity.

He said increased agricultural productivity and the expansion of farming activities would strengthen domestic food supplies.

FG deploys 2,000 tractors to support farmers

On efforts to improve mechanised farming, Kyari disclosed that the government had deployed 2,000 tractors across the country.

He said deliveries under the second phase of the programme were expected to begin within the next two to three months.

FG Announces Plan to Tackle High Food Prices with latest grain, fertiliser distribution to farmers

Source: UGC

The minister also highlighted the National Agricultural Development Fund and the recapitalisation of the Bank of Agriculture as measures designed to improve farmers' access to financing.

He said these initiatives, alongside the planned distribution of fertiliser and stored grains, would help strengthen agricultural production and improve food availability.

Source: Legit.ng