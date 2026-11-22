Atiku Abubakar's campaign released a statement on November 22, 2026, rejecting claims that the former vice president had stepped down from the 2027 presidential race

His Director of Strategic Communication, Phrank Shaibu, said no group could speak for Atiku or withdraw him from the election on his behalf

Atiku directly linked the false withdrawal story to President Tinubu's political interest, saying anyone spreading it was doing Tinubu's work

Abuja, FCT - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has flatly denied reports claiming he has withdrawn from the 2027 presidential election, calling the story a deliberate falsehood designed to benefit President Bola Tinubu.

The denial came in a statement dated November 22, 2026, signed by Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication for the ADC Presidential Campaign Council.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar dismisses reports claiming he has withdrawn from the 2027 presidential election. Photos: Atiku Abubakar, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Shaibu said no group parading itself as Atiku's supporters had the authority to speak for him or announce any withdrawal on his behalf.

"Putting my name on a placard does not make someone my supporter. Putting a lie in that person's mouth does not make it my decision," Atiku said.

Atiku Points Finger at Political Opponents

The former vice president said the groups behind the false claim appeared to be resorting to tactics previously associated with the ruling APC, specifically the staging of supposed supporters from a rival's camp. He said any opposition party manufacturing such stories was doing Tinubu's work for him.

"Any party promoting the lie that I have stepped down is doing Tinubu's work. Every false withdrawal story tries to clear his strongest opponent from the field. If I am not on the ballot, Bola Tinubu might as well wait for a coronation. But I am in this race to win, and Nigerians will have their choice," Atiku said.

He added that opposition parties genuinely interested in defeating the APC should take their arguments directly to voters rather than circulate false declarations.

Campaign Vows to Continue Across Nigeria

Atiku said his Affordable Life campaign remained active and focused on the daily hardships facing Nigerian families. He rejected the idea that economic suffering was a social media issue, arguing that hunger and poverty were realities in markets, homes and communities across the country.

"Our campaign is going to every nook and cranny of Nigeria. I do not need anyone to step down for me, and I am stepping down for no one," he said.

He closed with a direct message to his supporters, urging them to stay focused, keep their Permanent Voter Cards ready, and mobilise at the ward level ahead of the election. He set January 16, 2027 as the date he expected to face and defeat Tinubu at the ballot box.

Atiku Abubakar is the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the 2027 general elections.

Why Atiku Will Not Step Down - Dele Momodu

In a related development, media entrepreneur and Ovation International publisher Dele Momodu declared that Atiku will not withdraw from the 2027 presidential contest for any other aspirant.

Momodu said the former vice president is too experienced and focused to step down for any presidential candidate.

Source: Legit.ng