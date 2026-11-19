2027 Election: Did Former APC Presidential Aspirant Adamu Garba Endorse Peter Obi? Fact Emerges
- Prominent Nigerian businessman Adamu Garba publicly rejected reports linking him to an endorsement of Peter Gregory Obi ahead of the 2027 elections
- Garba said he stepped back from partisan politics and is now focused on building technology platforms across Africa
- The Adamawa-born politician warned the public against relying on what he called baseless political rumours about his current position
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria.
FCT, Abuja - Adamu Garba, Nigerian businessman and former presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has firmly denied claims that he endorsed Peter Obi as his preferred candidate ahead of the 2027 general elections, calling the reports false and without basis.
Legit.ng reports that Garba made his position clear in a public statement on November 18, 2026, rejecting any suggestion that he had thrown his weight behind Obi's political ambitions.
Garba steps back from politics
The businessman said he had formally withdrawn from active partisan politics and was no longer engaged in party-related activities. Rather than contest for office or align with any political movement, he said his attention was now directed at growing his business interests and contributing to the development of Africa's digital economy.
He named several platforms at the centre of his current work, including Crowwe, enterprise solution Tablars, and Justitia SI, describing them as the main channels through which he planned to deliver technological solutions on the continent.
Garba urges public to follow official channels
Garba appealed to Nigerians to respect his decision to pivot away from politics, noting that any verified updates about his professional activities would come through his official communications channels. He cautioned that circulating unverified political rumours about his affiliations was both misleading and unhelpful.
Peter Obi was ratified as the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) on May 29, 2026, ahead of the 2027 general elections. The former Anambra State governor and leader of the Obidient Movement Worldwide is among the politicians positioning themselves for the 2027 presidency. Obi finished third in the 2023 presidential election, a performance that drew considerable attention and was widely praised in several quarters.
Read Adamu Garba's full statement below in his X post:
Read more on the 2027 election
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- '2027 election may turn out to be worst-ever in Nigeria's history', details emerge
Prophecy on Tinubu's second term bid
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu again regarding Vice President (VP) Kashim Shettima and his 2027 second-term ambition.
Ayodele noted that even if Shettima offends the president, he should try to settle it "for his own good".
The cleric said Shettima poses no threat to Tinubu but warned that the president could still face challenges in the North, predicting that some Emirs would unite against him.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.