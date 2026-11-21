Türkiye's Citizenship by Investment programme offers visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to over 110 destinations worldwide

Successful applicants and their families receive full Turkish citizenship, unlocking life in a transcontinental Eurasian hub

Investors who obtain Turkish citizenship may become eligible for a US E-2 Investor Visa after three years of residency in Türkiye

Türkiye's Citizenship by Investment programme gives qualified applicants and their families full Turkish citizenship, opening up a range of travel, lifestyle, and business opportunities across Europe, Western Asia, and the Middle East.

One of the programme's most cited advantages is passport strength.

Türkiye Citizenship by Investment offers investors full Turkish citizenship, enhanced global mobility, and visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to over 110 destinations. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty

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Turkish citizens can enter over 110 countries without a prior visa or by obtaining one on arrival, with destinations including Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore among the accessible locations.

Beyond travel, Türkiye itself is positioned as an attractive base of residence.

The country enjoys a Mediterranean climate, varied natural scenery, and a living standard that appeals to international investors and their families.

Citizenship extends to all included family members, not just the primary applicant.

US E-2 visa pathway through Türkiye

One benefit that stands out for investors seeking a foothold in the United States is the E-2 Investor Visa route.

Türkiye holds a bilateral treaty with the US that allows Turkish nationals to apply for the E-2 visa, which is not available to citizens of many other countries.

Applicants who obtain Turkish citizenship and establish domicile in Türkiye for three years become eligible to pursue this route.

The E-2 visa, once granted, is valid for five years and can be renewed, giving investors long-term access to operate and invest in the US market.

Strategic location and economic stability

Türkiye's geographic position adds to the programme's appeal. As a transcontinental country straddling Europe and Asia, it serves as a commercial and financial link between Western Europe, Western Asia, and the Middle East.

The programme's backers describe the country as a stable economic and political hub, making it a practical choice for investors looking to diversify their global footprint.

Together, these benefits place the Türkiye Citizenship by Investment programme among the options available to high-net-worth individuals and families seeking expanded global mobility and long-term investment security.

Turkey sets minimum age requirement for citizenship

Legit.ng earlier reported that Turkey has laid out the conditions under which foreigners and those born to Turkish parents can obtain Turkish citizenship, covering everything from age requirements to language ability and financial stability.

Source: Legit.ng