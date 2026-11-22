The Federal Government says increased domestic production and improved distribution could ease cooking gas prices, which have already fallen by N300–N400 per kilogramme

NMDPRA chief Rabiu Umar declined to promise prices below N1,000 per kilogramme, citing Nigeria’s deregulated market

NLNG’s Train 7 project is expected to boost annual domestic LPG supply by 50%, while imports currently meet 60% of demand

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Government has unveiled fresh measures to reduce cooking gas prices nationwide as households continue to grapple with high energy costs and supply challenges.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) said increased domestic production, improved distribution and the removal of logistical bottlenecks would help moderate Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices.

FG unveils fresh moves to crash cooking gas prices; NLNG increases domestic supply. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: UGC

The Authority Chief Executive, Rabiu Umar, disclosed this during a visit to the Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) plant and Train 7 project site in Bonny on Saturday.

FG explains plans to reduce gas prices

Umar said the government was prioritising gas availability, energy security and infrastructure expansion in line with President Bola Tinubu's agenda to deepen domestic gas utilisation.

According to him, cooking gas prices have already declined by between N300 and N400 per kilogram following improved supply and regulatory interventions, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported.

He attributed previous price increases to supply shortages, transportation costs, shipping constraints and vessel availability.

Umar explained that the regulator was working with NLNG and other operators to increase domestic supply, particularly in underserved communities.

He also cited the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline project as part of efforts to strengthen Nigeria's gas infrastructure.

Will cooking gas fall below N1,000?

Addressing expectations that cooking gas could eventually sell below N1,000 per kilogramme, Umar declined to guarantee a specific price.

He explained that Nigeria operates a deregulated gas market where prices are largely determined by demand, supply and operating costs.

However, he assured consumers that the regulator would monitor pricing components and intervene against exploitative practices.

The NMDPRA chief also urged NLNG to expand production capacity to improve domestic availability.

NLNG announces major supply increase

NLNG Managing Director, Adelaye Falade, disclosed that the company's Train 7 project would increase annual domestic LPG supply capacity by 50%, from 500,000 tonnes to approximately 750,000 tonnes.

He explained that the project would also raise installed LNG production capacity from 22 million tonnes annually to nearly 30 million tonnes.

Falade said NLNG was currently operating at approximately 80% capacity, compared with about 60% recorded during the previous two years.

He identified inadequate feed gas supply as a major constraint affecting production.

NLNG and NMDPRA partner to lower cooking gas prices nationwide. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Dealers' prices highlight supply challenges

Falade disclosed that cooking gas sold for as much as N2,400 per kilogram in some locations in June, despite NLNG's loading price ranging between N800 and N900.

He explained that domestic production currently meets only 40% of Nigeria's LPG requirements, leaving imports to account for the remaining 60%.

According to him, increased local production and improved distribution would help narrow the gap between wholesale and retail prices.

Falade expressed confidence that stronger collaboration with NMDPRA would improve supply, reduce import dependence and ultimately ease costs for Nigerian households.

Cooking gas prices rise

Legit.ng earlier reported that the retail price of cooking gas has jumped to N1,800 per kilogram in Lagos and Ogun states, as a sharp rise in depot supply costs works its way through to consumers.

Checks by Petroleumprice.ng correspondents across both states confirmed the new price, which follows an increase in depot costs from N1,100 to as high as N1,445 per kilogram, a rise of N345 or 31.4%.

Source: Legit.ng