Nollywood actress Aisha Lawal disclosed the most devastating moment of her life during an interview with Chude Jideonwo on WithChude

Lawal revealed she pooled her entire savings, investments, and loans into a Maryland property comprising four flats and a duplex

The actress described the emotional toll after discovering her building had collapsed at 4 a.m., leaving her unable to speak or function

Nollywood actress Aisha Lawal has broken her silence on one of the most painful chapters of her life, revealing how a building collapse nearly destroyed her financially and emotionally.

Speaking during an appearance on WithChude, the interview series hosted by media personality Chude Jideonwo, Lawal recounted how she channelled every resource she had into a real estate project in the Maryland area of Lagos, only for it to come crashing down.

Aisha Lawal has shared how she reacted after her two-story building collapsed in Maryland. Photo credit@aishalawal

Source: Instagram

The movie star said she combined her savings, investments, and borrowed funds to finance the construction of four flats and a duplex. By the time she was done, the finishing work, including the POP, tiles, and all, was complete.

Aisha Lawal: The night everything fell apart

Lawal recalled that she had been returning from a rehearsal for a stage production when something prompted her to consider selling the property rather than moving in. The thought felt inexplicable at the time, but it took on a different meaning when she arrived at the estate to find LASMA and LASEMA vehicles and heavy machinery on the ground.

"I knew something was, and I knew it was my building. I don't know why I knew that," she said.

She pulled over and switched on her phone, only to be met with a flood of messages confirming that the duplex had collapsed at 4 a.m. The scale of the loss left her completely shut down.

Aisha Lawal has shared how she lost all her life savings, loans and investments in real estate. Photo credit@aishalawal

Source: Instagram

"I could not talk. I was shaking. I was disturbed," she said,

Adding that she drove to a friend's home and pulled down all the curtains, feeling as though any trace of light entering the room would finish her. Her brother took her phone as she struggled to process the reality of what had happened.

Aisha Lawal on picking herself back up

Despite the depth of that moment, Lawal said in the Instagram video that she refused to let it define her. Three days after the collapse, she made a conscious decision to rebuild.

"I stood up again and said, we move again," she shared.

The actress described the experience as happening roughly two to three years ago, and said she still struggles to put into words what she felt in those initial hours.

Here is the Instagram video of the actress speaking about her loss:

Fans responded with empathy after the clip began circulating on social media:

@loveth_ogbene said:

"Sister, I can feel you so well."

@luxurygiftandpillow wrote:

"I can imagine."

@oyindamolasolo reacted:

"Hummmm"

Aisha Lawal blows hot over Venza allegation

Legit.ng earlier reported that in a podcast episode of “Talk To B,” hosted by Biola Adebayo, Aisha Lawal described the allegation as outrageous and defamatory.

Aisha declared her intentions to seek justice in court.

She said:

“I studied law so people like this can get a good lawyer. I will sue him.I don’t know if they set him up or if he was high. He looked into a camera and said MC Oluomo gave your Venza to me,” she said

Source: Legit.ng