The North East Unity Forum called on Atiku Abubakar to step aside from the 2027 presidential election race, citing his age and years in public life

The group raised questions about Atiku's developmental record in the Northeast and his tenure as Vice President under Olusegun Obasanjo

NUF also pointed to controversies linked to Atiku and a court ruling affecting the ADC as reasons to reconsider his candidacy

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The North East Unity Forum (NUF) has called on former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to withdraw from the 2027 presidential race and retire from politics, saying Nigeria needs a younger generation of leaders to steer the country forward.

As reported on Sunday, November 22, 2026, by The Nation, the Forum made the call in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Bukar Mustapha, in which it argued that Atiku, who is approaching 80, no longer has the physical energy, fresh ideas or moral credibility to meet the demands of modern leadership.

The North East Unity Forum calls on Atiku Abubakar to step aside from the 2027 presidential race, arguing that Nigeria needs younger leaders. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Atiku's record under scrutiny

The NUF, according to Guardian Newspaper, noted that Atiku has been a prominent figure in Nigerian politics since 1993 but said his long career had not produced the kind of transformative change the country requires. The group was particularly critical of his developmental impact on the Northeast, the region he hails from, saying the area remained underdeveloped and marginalised despite him serving as Vice President for eight years under former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Among the specific grievances raised was the alleged failure to fix the road leading to Atiku's hometown during his time in office. The Forum also accused him of doing little to mentor and empower young people from the region, adding that the Northeast deserved leaders who prioritise its growth beyond election seasons.

On the economy, the group said Atiku's time as Vice President coincided with the decline of key domestic industries and a growing dependence on imports. It also questioned his stewardship of the country's privatisation programme, alleging that the process enriched a small group of influential individuals rather than broadly strengthening the national economy.

Controversies and ADC court ruling

The NUF raised several controversies it said cast doubt on Atiku's fitness to manage Nigeria's affairs, including an alleged $500,000 payment linked to the Mambilla Hydroelectric Project and his then-wife, a Siemens bribery scandal, and a United States Senate investigation involving more than $40 million in suspicious funds.

Furthermore, the group pointed to a Federal High Court ruling that it said had thrown the leadership structure of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the process that produced Atiku's presidential candidacy into uncertainty.

The North East Unity Forum urges Atiku Abubakar to retire from politics and calls for a new generation of leaders focused on the region's development. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Forum advises Atiku to 'enjoy retirement'

Against this background, the NUF advised Atiku to let go of his presidential ambitions and enjoy his retirement, whether in Nigeria or in the United Arab Emirates, which the group noted he visits frequently.

The Forum said Nigerians had grown weary of political figures who repeatedly seek office without offering genuine solutions to the country's problems. It urged the Northeast to look towards a new crop of leaders who would remain committed to the region's development beyond the campaign period.

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Source: Legit.ng