Members of the House of Representatives Committee on the FCT signed a joint statement congratulating their chairman, Muktar Betara Aliyu, on his 60th birthday

The lawmakers praised Betara's leadership record, his representation of Borno State constituents, and his commitment to national development

The committee also noted Betara's recognition as The Sun Newspaper's House of Representatives Member of the Year 2026

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Members of the House of Representatives Committee on the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have publicly celebrated their chairman, Muktar Betara Aliyu, as he turned 60, citing his legislative record and service to Nigeria.

The lawmakers issued a joint statement on Sunday, November 22, 2026, which was sent to Legit.ng. In it, they joined Betara's family, friends and well-wishers in marking the milestone, describing his six decades as worthy of celebration.

Members of the House of Representatives Committee on the FCT celebrate Chairman Muktar Aliyu Betara as he marks his 60th birthday.

Source: Original

Betara's leadership lauded by committee

In Nigeria, politicians often send birthday wishes to their fellow politicians as a way of maintaining political relationships, showing solidarity and acknowledging one another's contributions to public service. Such messages also provide an opportunity to strengthen party ties, build alliances across political divides and demonstrate respect for colleagues, particularly influential figures.

The committee members said Betara had shown what they called exemplary leadership throughout his tenure, pointing to his ability to build consensus, fulfil the committee's responsibilities and drive development in the FCT. They credited his approach to public service with shaping outcomes both in the legislature and for the constituents he represents.

The National Assembly members also highlighted his work on behalf of the Biu, Bayo, Kwaya-Kusar and Shani Federal Constituency in Borno State, saying his dedication to that constituency reflected a broader commitment to national development.

Muktar Betara Aliyu represents Biu, Bayo, Kwaya-Kusar and Shani Federal Constituency in Borno State. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: UGC

Betara: Award and birthday wishes

A significant part of the statement focused on Betara's recent recognition as The Sun Newspaper's House of Representatives Member of the Year 2026. The committee described the award as a reflection of his contributions to lawmaking, leadership and public service impact.

Describing his record at 60 as an example of purposeful leadership and resilience, the lawmakers said they were proud to serve alongside him. They expressed hope that the new decade would bring him greater opportunities to serve Nigeria and humanity, and prayed for God's continued blessings, asking for sound health, renewed strength, wisdom and grace for the chairman in the years ahead.

2027 election: Betara begins campaign

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Betara formally launched his campaign for the 2027 elections, returning to his home base in Biu to kick off what he described as a collective journey requiring unity and resolve.

Addressing supporters who gathered for the flag-off event, Aliyu expressed gratitude for the loyalty his constituents have shown him over the years, saying their continued backing serves as both motivation and responsibility.

The lawmaker also used the occasion to praise President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what he said was sustained attention to development in his area.

Source: Legit.ng