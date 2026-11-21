The United States government has set a minimum pass mark for the civics test that foreigners must complete as part of the citizenship application process

The oral test is administered by an immigration officer, meaning applicants must respond verbally rather than on paper

The test has a specific stopping point once an applicant reaches the required number of correct answers

The United States government has officially set the pass mark for the civics test that foreign nationals must complete when applying to become American citizens, spelling out exactly how many correct answers are needed to move forward in the process.

According to the US government, applicants are required to answer at least 12 out of 20 questions correctly in order to pass. The test is conducted orally, meaning a candidate must respond verbally to questions posed directly by an immigration officer rather than completing a written examination.

US states questions applicants must get right during oral test. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/MediaNews Group/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images/China Pool

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US Citizenship: How the oral test works

The civics test forms a standard part of the naturalisation process in the United States. During the session, an immigration officer selects 20 questions from a bank of approved civics topics, covering areas such as American history, government structure, and the rights and responsibilities of citizens.

Candidates do not need to answer all 20 questions. Once an applicant provides 12 correct answers, the officer stops the test immediately, and the applicant is considered to have passed that portion of the naturalisation interview.

US Citizenship: What happens if applicant fails

Applicants who do not reach the 12-question threshold during their first attempt are not immediately disqualified from the process. The US Citizenship and Immigration Services allows unsuccessful candidates a second opportunity to retake the civics test.

The oral format of the examination means preparation is key. Aspiring citizens are expected to study all the approved civics questions ahead of their interview, as there is no way to predict in advance which 20 questions the officer will select on the day.

US sets age for foreigners seeking citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the United States government had outlined the requirements foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship through naturalisation.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old when submitting their applications and must be able to read, write, nd speak basic English. However, some older applicants may qualify for exemptions from the English language requirement.

Source: Legit.ng