Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that widespread hunger and poverty have badly damaged public trust in his administration

The cleric raised concerns about Lagos State, saying poverty has pushed many indigenes out, leaving the APC's 2027 stronghold vulnerable

Ayodele urged Tinubu to urgently tackle poverty before the 2027 elections or risk a damaging outcome for ruling party candidates nationwide

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Primate Elijah Ayodele, the Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, warned President Bola Tinubu that public confidence in his government has collapsed, with even Yoruba voters turning against the administration.

Primate Ayodele's media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, issued the statement on behalf of the cleric and sent it to Legit.ng. He stated that ahead of the 2027 elections, the scale of hardship under Tinubu's administration had left many ordinary Nigerians struggling to meet their basic needs.

Primate Ayodele claims public confidence in Tinubu's administration has declined. Photo credit: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Ayodele said:

"There is serious hunger and bitterness in Nigeria because there is no money. Poverty is increasing daily, and if there is an election today, it will be tough because people no longer trust President Tinubu's government, whether he will do better or not; the people don't want him again, including the Yorubas."

Poverty threatening APC's hold on Lagos

Beyond the national picture, Primate Ayodele raised a specific concern about Lagos State, the ruling All Progressives Congress's most important political base. He said rising poverty has forced many indigenous Lagosians to relocate to neighbouring states, changing the city's demographic and political balance in ways that could hurt the APC at the polls.

He warned that without deliberate outreach to Igbo and Hausa communities now living in Lagos, the party risks losing its traditional grip on the state.

"The ruling party needs to work on getting the support of the Igbo and Hausa communities in Lagos State. Poverty has sent the real Lagosians out of the state; most have relocated to neighbouring states because of the hardship experienced under this current administration. They are bitter and angry at the current administration. It will be hard for the government to secure a landslide victory in Lagos without the support of these communities," he said.

Primate Ayodele warns that failure to address poverty and hardship could affect Tinubu's re-election bid and APC candidates in the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele

Source: Facebook

Ayodele's warning to Tinubu ahead of 2027

The cleric urged the president to act quickly on poverty reduction before the 2027 elections, cautioning that delay would hurt not just Tinubu's re-election bid but every APC candidate across the country.

"Tinubu must quickly work on reducing poverty and hardship in the country if he doesn't want to be disturbed during the election. Otherwise, the reaction from people will be loud, and it will tell on the election. It will affect every candidate of the ruling party across the country," Ayodele said.

The warning adds to a series of public statements Primate Ayodele has made regarding the political and economic direction of Nigeria under the current administration.

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Source: Legit.ng