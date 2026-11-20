A Facebook video claimed bandits attempted to attack President Bola Tinubu, drawing thousands of likes and hundreds of comments

Legit.ng traced the footage to a livestream from June 2025, more than a year before the viral post circulated

The Kaduna State Police Command identified the man who approached the president and gave a detailed account of what actually happened

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has more than five years of experience in fact-checking, investigative journalism, and public-interest reporting, with a strong track record of producing impactful, evidence-based stories that promote transparency and accountability.

Kaduna, Kaduna State - A video circulating on Facebook since October 27, 2026, alleges that bandits attempted to attack President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The post, shared ahead of the 2027 elections, featured a man narrating over a video clip of President Tinubu speaking at a podium.

A viral video falsely claims bandits attempted to attack President Bola Tinubu, but the footage dates back to a June 2025 incident in Kaduna. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The narrator said:

"They would have removed the head of your president. These bandits wanted to attack him. If not that he remained president; he would have been attacked. Just watch the video."

The clip showed Tinubu flinching as a man beside him ran and two uniformed soldiers moved in to shield him. An on-screen caption read, 'Bandit attacks president today.'

By Friday, November 20, 2026, the post had gathered over 7,000 likes, 502 comments and 878 shares.

Other Facebook users shared the claim here and here.

Viral Tinubu attack video misleads Nigerians

Legit.ng noticed the TVC News logo on the video and traced it to a TVC News YouTube livestream titled "Pres. Tinubu Inaugurates CNG Mass Transit Buses at Murtala Square," uploaded on June 19, 2025. The footage showed the same scene from a public event in Kaduna, where Tinubu had travelled to inaugurate projects under Governor Uba Sani's administration. An unidentified man approached the president mid-speech, prompting his security detail to intervene. Tinubu told his aides to "leave him alone."

Reverse image searches on keyframes from the video (archived here) turned up reports from credible outlets covering the same incident on June 19, 2025. None of those reports mentioned bandits.

Kaduna police identified Umar Mohammed as the man who approached President Tinubu during a June 2025 event at Murtala Square. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Police identify man who approached Tinubu

In a statement issued on Friday, June 20, 2025, the Kaduna State Police Command named the man as Umar Mohammed, a resident of Anguwan Muazu in Kaduna South Local Government Area who had a documented history of psychiatric illness. Police stated that Umar was among supporters who had been granted access to the Murtala Square venue. He wore APC-branded clothing and carried banners bearing images of both the president and the Kaduna governor.

According to the police, Umar broke through a security barrier out of curiosity and excitement, and officers at the inner cordon detained him immediately. A search found no weapons or dangerous items on him. The police described his behaviour as driven by emotional excitement rather than malicious intent, and made no reference to bandits.

Channels Television, Tribune Online and Blueprint all reported on the incident and the subsequent police clarification. None of their coverage mentioned an attempted bandit attack.

Fact-check debunks viral Tinubu attack claim

The viral video is more than a year old, having been recorded at a public event in Kaduna in June 2025. It shows an unidentified man approaching President Tinubu while he was delivering a speech.

The man was a supporter, not a bandit, contrary to claims circulating online. Therefore, the claim that bandits attacked Tinubu is false.

Read more on Bola Tinubu's presidency

Bandits attack Oyo security base

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that suspected armed bandits stormed the base of Operation Burst, a Joint Security Task Force, along the Igbeti axis in Oorelope Local Government Area of Oyo State, setting a patrol van and part of the facility ablaze.

A security operative confirmed the incident.

A separate source with knowledge of the incident gave a fuller account of events. According to this source, the attackers opened fire on security personnel using what were described as powerful weapons before attempting to overwhelm the post entirely.

Source: Legit.ng