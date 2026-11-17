The African Democratic Congress filed an appeal raising 17 grounds to set aside a federal high court judgment delivered on November 5

The November 5 ruling nullified the David Mark-led caretaker committee and invalidated key decisions, including Atiku Abubakar's presidential candidacy for 2027

The ADC asked the appellate court to stop INEC from changing its leadership records or altering its candidates' nomination details while the appeal is pending

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has filed an appeal against a federal high court judgment that struck down its David Mark-led caretaker committee and voided the process through which Atiku Abubakar emerged as its presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections.

The appeal, which raises 17 grounds for setting aside the ruling, was confirmed in a statement issued on Tuesday, November 17, by Phrank Shaibu, director of strategic communication of the ADC presidential campaign council.

David-Mark-led leadership appeals ruling sacking Atiku Abubakar and its ADC faction Photo Credit: @ADCNig

Source: Twitter

Judge Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja delivered the judgment on November 5, nullifying the caretaker committee's authority and all decisions taken under it, including Atiku's presidential candidacy.

ADC challenges court's jurisdiction

At the heart of the appeal is the question of whether the Federal High Court had the authority to rule on what the ADC considers an internal party leadership dispute. The party also argues that the trial court failed to properly account for an earlier federal high court judgment delivered on July 2, 2026, which it says had not been set aside before the November 5 ruling was handed down.

In a separate appeal against a July 24, 2026, ruling, the ADC is contesting the trial court's decision to allow Nafiu Bala, the party's former deputy national chairman for the north-east, to amend his originating summons. The party says Bala changed the description of the parties and the capacity in which a defendant was sued without first obtaining leave of court.

Senior Advocate of Nigeria Jibrin Okutepa, lead counsel to the ADC on that filing, asked the Court of Appeal to set aside the order granting the amendment and to rule on the outstanding jurisdictional objection that the trial court had earlier deferred.

ADC seeks injunction against INEC

The ADC has also asked the appellate court to restrain the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from altering the party's leadership records or interfering with the nomination particulars of its presidential and governorship candidates for as long as the appeal remains unresolved.

Shaibu warned that if INEC acted on the trial court's judgement before the appeal was decided, any changes made could be hard to reverse, and a successful appeal could effectively be rendered pointless.

He added that the trial court delivered its November 5 judgement before the earlier appeal against the amendment ruling had been resolved, meaning the ruling was based on a court process that was itself still under challenge at the appellate level.

Shaibu said the ADC made its legal filings public so that Nigerians could follow the issues before the Court of Appeal, and affirmed that the party would continue to defend its leadership structure and the decisions of its members through the courts.

Source: Legit.ng