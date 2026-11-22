The UAE government published official guidelines on what non-Muslims are expected to observe during the holy month of Ramadan

Non-Muslims are not required to fast during Ramadan but are expected to respect the religious practices of the Muslim community

The UAE government listed three specific public behaviours that non-Muslims should avoid during fasting hours

The United Arab Emirates has laid out clear expectations for non-Muslims living in or visiting the country during Ramadan, reminding residents and tourists that while fasting is not compulsory for them, public conduct during the holy month still carries certain responsibilities.

According to the official UAE government website, the guidelines are rooted in cultural and religious respect. Non-Muslims are not obligated to observe the fast, but the government expects them to be mindful of Muslims who are fasting around them. The three specific behaviours flagged by the authorities all relate to public conduct during fasting hours.

UAE lists 3 actions non-Muslims should avoid in public to respect Ramadan rules. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/RALF HIRSCHBERGER/olikoffPhotography

Source: Getty Images

UAE: things non-Muslims should avoid during Ramadan

The UAE government listed the following public behaviours as ones non-Muslims should refrain from during fasting hours:

1. Eating: Non-Muslims are encouraged not to eat in public while Muslims are fasting.

2. Drinking: Consuming beverages in public during fasting hours is also discouraged.

3. Smoking: Non-Muslims are advised to refrain from smoking in public spaces during this period.

Why the UAE enforces these Ramadan guidelines

The government explained that these expectations exist as a means of honouring the country's culture and the religious significance of Ramadan. The restrictions apply specifically during fasting hours rather than around the clock, which means non-Muslims are not entirely barred from accessing food and drink but are asked to be discreet and considerate in shared public spaces.

Ramadan is one of the most significant periods in the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims through fasting, prayer, and reflection from sunrise to sunset each day. In the UAE, where Islam is the state religion, Ramadan shapes daily life in visible ways, from adjusted business hours to changes in social norms.

The government's published guidance reflects the country's approach to balancing a diverse, multicultural population with the traditions of its Muslim majority.

Dubai lists 11 items travellers must declare

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Dubai Customs had listed 11 categories of items travellers must declare when entering the United Arab Emirates.

The list includes medicines, weapons, drones, plants, valuable items, gifts worth more than AED 3,000, cash of AED 60,000 or more, vapes, and alcohol exceeding the permitted limits.

Source: Legit.ng