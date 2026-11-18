Prophet Ekong Ituen shared a new prophecy about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's second term in a Facebook post on Tuesday, November 17

Ituen predicted that Tinubu's potential second term would target people he described as looters and anti-good governance agents

The preacher attached a key condition to his prediction, saying it would only come to pass if God kept the incumbent Nigerian leader alive

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Prophet Ekong Ituen has made a fresh prophecy about President Bola Tinubu's potential second term in office.

Legit.ng reports that Prophet Ituen warned that it would be a difficult period for those he described as looters and enemies of good governance.

Prophet Ekong Ituen releases a prophecy about Tinubu's potential second term, warning of consequences for alleged looters. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The cleric shared his prediction via his verified Facebook page on Tuesday, November 17, saying the president's second term would mark a sharp departure from the status quo.

Ituen claimed Tinubu was quietly nursing plans that he had not yet made public, and that these plans would only come to light if the president secured and began a second term.

What Ituen said about Tinubu's 'second term'

According to Ituen, the president would take decisive steps during his second term (if he wins the 2027 elections) that would force certain individuals out of positions of influence. He framed this as an almost automatic process driven by the system itself.

In his words:

"The second term of President Bola Tinubu is not going to be business as usual, but decisive and traumatic for looters and anti-good governance agents. Heads will roll, as the system will throw them out automatically. This secret is kept in the heart of the President until his second term in the office if God keeps him alive."

The Christian leader did not name the individuals he had in mind, nor did he give any specifics about the actions he said President Tinubu would take.

Prophecy comes amid 2027 election preparations

Ituen's comments come amid growing political discussions ahead of Nigeria's 2027 general elections.

President Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is seeking re-election for a second term in office and is considered one of the favourites.

Read Prophet Ituen's full prophecy ahead of the 2027 elections in his Facebook post below:

Read more on 2027 election

Ituen predicts nine 'governorship winners'

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Ituen named nine governorship candidates he believes will win their respective elections in the 2027 elections, warning other aspirants against contesting the listed politicians.

In a message posted online, Prophet Ituen attributed his prophecy to a divine vision.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng