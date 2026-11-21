The National Agricultural Development Fund launched an emergency agricultural recovery programme targeting over 22,000 smallholder farmers affected by the 2026 flooding

NADF said the programme covers six states across three geopolitical zones, with beneficiaries receiving seeds, fertilisers and crop protection products

NADF Executive Secretary Mohammed Ibrahim said implementation will be completed within seven weeks, with a digital system used to track input distribution

The National Agricultural Development Fund (NADF) has begun distributing emergency agricultural inputs to more than 22,000 smallholder farmers whose farmlands, crops and productive assets were damaged by flooding during the 2026 rainy season.

The programme covers Ekiti, Akwa Ibom, Kogi, Benue, Bayelsa and Ogun states and was flagged off in Ekiti state. NADF Executive Secretary Mohammed Ibrahim, represented at the event by Mrs Adebanke Fajana, Head of Strategy and Planning, Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning, said the support is meant to help farmers get back into production before the next planting season.

The National Agricultural Development Fund begins distributing emergency agricultural inputs to farmers affected by the 2026 rainy season floods in six Nigerian states. Photo: @nadfng

Source: Twitter

"The consequences go beyond lost crops. Farm inputs and infrastructure have been damaged, productive land affected and household incomes threatened. For many farmers, these losses could affect not just this season but their ability to prepare for the next," Ibrahim said.

Flooding: What Farmers Will Receive

Beneficiaries will get improved seeds, fertilisers and crop protection products. Rice farmers in Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Benue and Kogi will be supported, while farmers in Ekiti and Ogun will receive inputs for both rice and maize production.

Ibrahim said beneficiary selection was based on assessments carried out in partnership with state governments, and that all recipients would be verified through a database to ensure transparency. He added that the entire programme would be wrapped up within seven weeks.

"Speed is critical in emergency response, but accountability is equally important. Every beneficiary will be properly verified, with a database developed to ensure transparency and effective delivery," he said.

NADF said it would use a digital monitoring system to track input distribution and farm recovery, and is also exploring agricultural insurance as a way to help farmers manage future climate-related risks.

Ibrahim noted that this intervention builds on earlier NADF emergency programmes, including one that supported flood-affected onion farmers in Sokoto, Kebbi, Borno and Yobe, as well as a ginger recovery scheme for farmers in Kaduna, Plateau and the Federal Capital Territory following a ginger blight outbreak.

Flooding in Nigeria: State Officials Back the Intervention

The Special Adviser to the Ekiti State Governor on Agriculture and Food Security, Ebenezer Boluwade, described the timing of the support as appropriate.

"This intervention will go a long way in supporting our farmers, restoring their productive capacity and boosting food production in the state," he said, adding that the state government would provide logistical support and urged beneficiaries to use the inputs as intended.

The Ekiti State Chairman of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria, Adekogbon Sunday Ige, also welcomed the programme, saying it would ease the burden on affected farmers and help them return to their fields.

NiMet Issues Thunderstorm Alert for Lagos, Rivers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) forecast isolated thunderstorms and light rainfall across 12 southern states on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, while expecting largely dry and sunny conditions in the north.

The agency named Oyo, Ekiti, Ondo, Osun, Imo, Abia, Lagos, Delta, Bayelsa, Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Rivers as the states likely to be affected. NiMet said the thunderstorms were expected to develop during the afternoon and evening in parts of those states.

Source: Legit.ng