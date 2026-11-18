INEC kept Atiku Abubakar and Rotimi Amaechi on its final 2027 presidential candidates list as of November 18, despite a court ruling that voided the process behind their candidacy

A Federal High Court in Abuja nullified the David Mark-led ADC National Working Committee and the decisions it took, including the process that produced Atiku's candidacy

Rival ADC factions are now pressing INEC from opposite directions, with one seeking record updates and the other asking the Court of Appeal to freeze the existing entries

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has kept former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, ex-Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi, on its final list of presidential candidates for the January 16, 2027 election, even as a court has voided the process that gave Atiku the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ticket.

Checks by Legit.ng on INEC's official portal on Wednesday, November 18, confirmed that both men remained listed under the ADC, two weeks after Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja delivered a judgment nullifying the emergence of the David Mark-led National Working Committee of the party.

Prof. Joash Amupitan-led INEC, for the meantime, retains Atiku Abubakar on its 2027 presidential candidates' list despite the court ruling on the ADC primary. Photo credit: @atiku, @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

The November 5 ruling voided all decisions taken under that leadership, including the internal process through which Atiku secured the party's presidential nomination.

Justice Lifu ruled in favour of Nafiu Bala Gombe, a former ADC Deputy National Chairman who had challenged the leadership transition that brought the Mark faction to power.

ADC appeals, rival faction writes to INEC

The Mark-led ADC has since filed a 17-ground appeal at the Court of Appeal, asking the appellate court to restrain INEC from changing its leadership records or altering the nomination details of its presidential and governorship candidates until the appeal is resolved. The party argued that acting on the lower court's judgment before the appeal is heard could effectively nullify the candidacies of its flagbearers and make any favourable appellate ruling meaningless.

Meanwhile, Bala wrote to INEC on November 16, notifying the commission that he had resumed as ADC National Chairman in compliance with the court judgment. His letter, received by INEC the same day, asked the commission to recognise him in that capacity, direct all official correspondence to his office, and update its records. He attached a Certified True Copy of the judgment to the letter.

The Mark-led ADC challenges the court ruling at the Court of Appeal, seeking to preserve its leadership and candidates' nomination records. Photo credit: @ADCNig

Source: Twitter

2027 election: INEC's response awaited

The competing demands have sharpened the internal crisis within the opposition party, with both factions now pressing INEC based on their respective readings of the ongoing legal proceedings. While Bala seeks formal recognition as chairman, the Mark camp is asking the Court of Appeal to preserve the status quo on both the party's leadership records and its candidates' nominations.

INEC's retention of Atiku and Amaechi on the final presidential list as of November 18 has drawn fresh scrutiny to the commission's stance on the conflicting claims. How the commission responds to Bala's letter, and what position it adopts pending the Court of Appeal's decision, is expected to shape the next stage of the dispute.

Read more on ADC

'Join me in removing Tinubu', Atiku to Obi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Atiku called on opposition leaders like Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to team up with him in his move to unseat President Tinubu.

Atiku expressed his conviction and commitment to democracy.

Source: Legit.ng