Singapore has identified specific categories of work considered unsuitable for children under 16 years of age

The restrictions cover dangerous conditions including work near live electrical equipment and underground environments

Children under 16 are also barred from servicing or attending to moving machinery under the guidelines

Singapore has set out four categories of work that children under the age of 16 are not permitted to carry out, citing safety concerns tied to the nature of those working conditions.

The restrictions apply broadly to any form of work where the environment or tasks involved could place a young person at risk of physical harm.

Singapore bans hazardous work for children under 16, including jobs involving moving machinery, live electrical equipment, and underground environments. Photo credit: NurPhoto/Getty

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Work banned for those under 16 in Singapore

The first category covers any work where conditions could lead to injury.

This is a broad restriction that captures environments generally regarded as physically hazardous for young workers.

The second category bars children under 16 from servicing or attending to moving machinery.

Such tasks carry a high risk of serious injury, particularly for those without the experience or physical capacity to manage rotating or mechanically active equipment safely.

The third category prohibits young workers from being near live electrical apparatus that is not effectively insulated.

Exposure to uninsulated electrical equipment poses a direct risk of electric current as one of the more immediately life-threatening environments identified under the restrictions.

The fourth category bans underground work entirely for anyone below 16.

This includes work carried out in tunnels, mines, or any other subsurface setting, where dangers such as poor ventilation, structural instability, and limited emergency access make it unsuitable for young workers.

The four categories reflect Singapore's broader effort to draw a clear line between the types of work young people may engage in and those reserved for adults with the necessary training, physical maturity, and legal protections.

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Legit.ng earlier reported that Singapore's Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has announced that eight new occupations will be added to the country's Non-Traditional Source (NTS) Occupation List, allowing employers to hire foreign workers on Work Permits across a broader range of roles.

Source: Legit.ng