Singapore's Immigration & Checkpoints Authority has updated its Visa Free Transit Facility page in October 2026, listing eligible nationals

Citizens of 13 countries across the Commonwealth of Independent States, Georgia, India, Turkmenistan, and Ukraine qualify for the facility

The 96-hour window allows eligible travellers to transit through Singapore without obtaining a standard visa

Singapore has published an updated list of nationalities that qualify for its 96-Hour Visa Free Transit Facility (VFTF), confirming which travellers can pass through the city-state without needing a standard visa.

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority of Singapore last updated the facility's eligibility details on 28 October 2026. The page outlines that nationals travelling to or from a third country via Singapore may apply for the VFTF, which grants up to 96 hours of transit time without a visa.

Singapore mentions the countries eligible for visa-free transit of 96 hours. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Which countries qualify for Singapore's VFTF

A total of 13 countries are covered under the scheme. Nine of them fall under the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS):

1. Armenia

2. Azerbaijan

3. Belarus

4. Kazakhstan

5. Kyrgyzstan

6. Moldova

7. Russia

8. Tajikistan

9. Uzbekistan

The remaining four countries listed individually are:

10. Georgia

11. India

12. Turkmenistan

13. Ukraine

The facility is specifically designed for travellers in transit, meaning passengers must be moving between Singapore and a third country rather than entering Singapore as their final destination.

Singapore: What 96-hour window neans for travellers

The VFTF offers a practical option for eligible nationals who have layovers or connecting journeys routed through Changi Airport. Rather than applying for a full transit visa, qualifying travellers can enter Singapore for up to four days while in transit, giving them the opportunity to explore the country during a longer stopover.

Notably, no African country appears on Singapore's current VFTF eligibility list, meaning travellers from nations such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa do not qualify for the facility and would need to meet standard entry or transit visa requirements when passing through Singapore.

See Singapore's official Visa Free Transit Facility page for full entry requirements.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Australia introduced a new system for foreigners looking for working holiday visas.

South Africa: Airports foreigners can transit visa-free

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that South Africa announced its visa-free transit exemption at four major international airports and the rules passengers need to know.

The exemption has been in place since 2015, but deportees are not covered and must hold a transit visa. Find out which airports qualify and what biometric checks travellers must complete.5

Source: Legit.ng