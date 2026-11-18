Peter Obi said media reports wrongly portrayed his Washington meetings as an attempt to win endorsements for his 2027 presidential bid

The NDC presidential candidate said his discussions with US congressional leaders focused on Nigeria's democracy, accountability and citizens' welfare

Obi issued a formal clarification on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, pushing back against what he called sensational headlines

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Washington, USA - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 general elections, has denied that his trip to Washington, DC, was motivated by a desire to win foreign backing for his political campaign.

In a statement on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, titled "Clarification: My Meeting with US Congressional Leaders Was Not an Endorsement-Seeking Mission," and seen by Legit.ng, Obi stated that certain media reports had misrepresented the nature of his engagements with American congressional leaders. He said he neither sought endorsements nor framed any of his meetings in those terms.

Peter Obi clarifies his Washington, DC, visit amid reports about his meeting with US congressional leaders ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @batten_von

Source: Twitter

The opposition leader described the visit as an opportunity to exchange views with US congressional leaders and other influential American stakeholders on issues affecting Nigeria.

Discussions focused on democratic governance, institutional accountability and credible elections.

Obi's message to Nigerian politicians

Obi said discussions of this nature should matter to any Nigerian who cares about the country's future, and he called on fellow political leaders to pursue similar conversations rather than avoid them.

"I consider engagements of this kind valuable, and I encourage other Nigerian political leaders, especially those seeking public office, to pursue similar discussions with international stakeholders," he said.

The ex-Anambra State governor added that constructive dialogue and the exchange of experiences with international partners could help strengthen Nigeria's democratic foundations. His particular focus, he said, was on ensuring that the country holds free, fair, transparent and credible elections.

Peter Obi says his Washington meetings focused on Nigeria's democratic future, not personal political ambitions. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Obi pushes back on media coverage

Obi cautioned journalists and commentators against reducing the Washington engagements to sensational headlines that distort their actual purpose. The Obidient Movement leader insisted the mission centred on Nigeria, its citizens and the future of its democracy, not on advancing the fortunes of any individual political aspirant.

The clarification comes as Nigeria's political space grows increasingly competitive ahead of the 2027 general elections, with candidates and parties intensifying both domestic and international outreach.

Read Obi's full statement ahead of the 2027 elections below via the X post:

Read more on Peter Obi

Prophetess warns Peter Obi

Legit.ng earlier reported that the founder of The Lord of Hosts Miracle Chapel, Bright Ndibunwa, also known as Bright The Seer, prophesied that Obi could be involved in an accident.

In a video shared on Facebook and reviewed by Legit.ng, the Nigerian cleric also predicted a fire stemming from the potential vehicle crash, which she claimed the presidential hopeful would be involved in.

Bright The Seer gained significant attention with her prophecy about President Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 election. The preacher's influence extends to social media, where she engages with her followers through prophecies, prayers, and inspirational messages.

Source: Legit.ng