Michael Jordan leads the ranking of the wealthiest NBA players with a fortune estimated between $3.5 billion and $3.6 billion

Nigerian-born legend Hakeem Olajuwon features on the list with an estimated $300 million fortune built largely through real estate

LeBron James, Magic Johnson and Junior Bridgeman are among the other billion-dollar names on the ranking

The NBA has produced some of the biggest sporting fortunes in history, with several former and active players turning their success on the court into lucrative business empires.

While enormous salaries and endorsement deals have helped players accumulate wealth, some of the league's richest figures have made much of their money through investments, company ownership and ventures outside basketball.

Michael Jordan is the richest NBA player in history, with Hakeem Olajuwon and Steph Curry making the top 10 rankings. Photos by Nathaneil S. Butler/The Sporting News/Lechlan Cunningham

Source: Getty Images

Michael Jordan remains the standout name, while Magic Johnson, Junior Bridgeman and LeBron James have also built billion-dollar fortunes, per RATINGS.

Nigerian-born legend Hakeem Olajuwon and Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry are among the other notable names on the list.

Here are 10 of the wealthiest NBA players of all time and how they reportedly built their fortunes.

1. Michael Jordan – $3.5 billion to $3.6 billion

Michael Jordan sits comfortably at the top of the list with an estimated fortune of between $3.5 billion and $3.6 billion, although some 2026 estimates put his wealth even higher, per Celebrity Net Worth.

The six-time NBA champion built much of his fortune through his long-standing partnership with Nike, which produced the globally successful Air Jordan brand.

His business interests also include investments and the sale of his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets in 2023. Jordan's success outside basketball has made him one of the wealthiest athletes in sporting history.

2. Magic Johnson – $1.6 billion

Former Los Angeles Lakers point guard Magic Johnson is another basketball legend whose business career has been hugely successful.

His estimated $1.6 billion fortune comes largely from Magic Johnson Enterprises, which has interests in several industries, including real estate, entertainment and healthcare.

Johnson also holds stakes in major sports franchises, including the Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Commanders. His wealth demonstrates how strategic investments can generate fortunes long after a player's final NBA appearance.

3. Junior Bridgeman – $1.5 billion

Junior Bridgeman built an estimated $1.5 billion fortune despite earning relatively little during his playing career.

The former Milwaukee Bucks player turned his attention to business after retiring, investing in restaurant franchises and Coca-Cola bottling operations.

His business empire eventually included hundreds of restaurant locations, making him one of the most successful former NBA players in the corporate world.

Bridgeman died in March 2025 at the age of 71. His business achievements remain a remarkable example of wealth creation beyond professional basketball.

4. LeBron James – $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion

LeBron James became the first active NBA player to reach billionaire status, adding another milestone to an extraordinary basketball career.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar has earned enormous sums through his NBA contracts, a lifetime partnership with Nike and several business investments.

His interests include SpringHill, the entertainment company he co-founded, and investments in sports and other businesses.

LeBron's estimated fortune ranges between $1.2 billion and $1.4 billion in the figures used for this ranking, although published estimates vary.

5. Shaquille O'Neal – $500 million

Shaquille O'Neal is among the richest retired basketball stars, with an estimated net worth of $500 million.

The four-time NBA champion earned substantial money during his playing career and later expanded his wealth through endorsements, television appearances and business ventures.

His commercial partnerships have included Reebok and Pepsi, while his investment portfolio features restaurant franchises and other businesses.

Shaq has also established himself as a popular television personality, adding another source of income to his post-playing career.

6. Vinnie Johnson – $500 million

Former Detroit Pistons guard Vinnie Johnson built an estimated $500 million fortune through the automotive industry.

Known as the 'Microwave' during his playing days, Johnson established the Piston Group, an automotive manufacturing and supply company.

The business grew into a major supplier in the automotive sector, helping him accumulate wealth well beyond his NBA earnings.

His journey is another example of a former player finding success in an entirely different industry after retirement.

7. Rick Fox – $470 million

Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Rick Fox has an estimated fortune of $470 million, according to a financial disclosure associated with his political ambitions in the Bahamas.

Fox, who won three NBA championships with the Lakers, built much of his reported wealth through investments and his climate technology company, Partanna.

The company focuses on producing carbon-negative concrete and other building materials.

His reported fortune attracted attention because it is considerably higher than earlier estimates of his wealth. The figure is based on his financial disclosure rather than an independently audited valuation.

8. Kevin Durant – $400 million

Kevin Durant has an estimated net worth of $400 million, built through his NBA contracts, endorsements and investments.

The Phoenix Suns forward has signed lucrative playing contracts during his career and secured major commercial partnerships, including a long-standing relationship with Nike.

Durant also co-founded Thirty Five Ventures, an investment and media company that manages several business interests.

His investments in technology, sports and entertainment have helped establish him as one of the NBA's most commercially successful active players.

9. Stephen Curry – $350 million

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has an estimated fortune of $350 million.

The four-time NBA champion has earned enormous salaries throughout his career, including a reported $62.6 million salary for the 2026/27 season.

Curry's business interests include Curry Brand, his partnership with Under Armour, as well as endorsements and investments.

His influence on basketball has also made him one of the sport's most recognisable commercial figures.

10. Hakeem Olajuwon – $300 million

Nigerian-born basketball legend Hakeem Olajuwon completes the list with an estimated fortune of $300 million.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest centres in NBA history, Olajuwon earned more than $110 million in playing salaries during his professional career with the Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors.

However, much of his post-retirement wealth has come from real estate investments, particularly in Houston, Texas.

The two-time NBA champion has reportedly completed property transactions worth hundreds of millions of dollars over the years.

Olajuwon also remains one of Nigeria's most celebrated sporting figures, having won two NBA championships and the 1994 NBA Most Valuable Player award.

Why retired NBA players are still making money

Legit.ng previously reported NBA is one of the most popular sports in America. Watched by millions worldwide, the sport has also turned many players into millionaires and billionaires.

Some of the richest NBA players in the world have retired and are currently enjoying their well-earned fortunes, while a few are still playing.

Source: Legit.ng