Nigeria's Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed a date for the 2027 presidential election as part of its revised general election timetable.

INEC's revised schedule places the presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday, January 16, 2027, while governorship and State House of Assembly elections will follow on Saturday, February 6, 2027.

The commission has also published a final list of presidential candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections

Abuja, FCT - Nigeria's Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has set the date for the 2027 presidential election as part of a revised timetable covering all general elections scheduled for that year.

According to INEC's official election calendar, the presidential and National Assembly elections are fixed for Saturday, January 16, 2027, while the governorship and State House of Assembly elections will follow on Saturday, February 6, 2027.

Nigeria's INEC has fixed January 16, 2027, for the presidential and National Assembly elections, while governorship and state assembly polls hold on February 6. Photo: @DOPA_PLSG, @atiku, @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

The commission released a revised timetable that places the presidential and legislative polls on the same day, followed by the governorship and state legislative elections in February.

INEC's Revised 2027 Election Timetable

Under the revised schedule, Nigerians will first vote for a president, senators and members of the House of Representatives in January, before returning to the polls in February to elect state governors and members of the State Houses of Assembly.

INEC also published a final list of presidential candidates cleared to contest the 2027 election. Among the candidates on the list are incumbent President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and Peter Obi, who was ratified as the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) on May 29, 2026, after resigning from the ADC on May 2, 2026.

2027 Elections: What Nigerians Need to Know

The 2027 general elections will mark another major test for Nigeria's electoral process, with INEC responsible for conducting credible polls across the country's 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory(FCT).

Nigerians who wish to vote are expected to hold a valid Permanent Voter Card (PVC). The commission's election calendar and the final list of presidential candidates are publicly available on the INEC official website.

Who will win Nigeria's 2027 presidential election?

Meanwhile, London-based *The Economist* has argued that President Tinubu could secure a second term in the January 2027 presidential election, despite being broadly unpopular among Nigerians. In an article titled "Nigerians Dislike Their President, But May Re-elect Him Anyway," the magazine pointed to what it described as Nigeria's "complicated electoral dynamics" as the key reason the incumbent retained a plausible path to victory.

These included political cynicism, a divided opposition, religious identity, incumbency advantages and historically low voter turnout in insecurity-hit areas.

Despite the country's security and economic difficulties, the magazine said the President appeared notably relaxed about his re-election prospects.

Source: Legit.ng