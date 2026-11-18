The Enugu State House of Assembly has passed a bill restricting landlords from increasing rents more than once every four years

The proposed law allows landlords to increase rent by up to 10% when they carry out substantial and verifiable renovations

A landlord has criticised the proposed rent cap, describing it as unrealistic amid rising electricity tariffs, fuel prices and building costs

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Landlords in Enugu State have reacted to a proposed law seeking to restrict rent increases to 2% every four years, with some property owners questioning its feasibility amid rising operating costs.

The Enugu State House of Assembly passed the Landlord and Tenant Amendment Bill on Tuesday, introducing new restrictions on how frequently property owners can review rents.

Enugu State has moved to restrict arbitrary rent increases Photo: NASS

Source: UGC

Under the proposed legislation, landlords cannot increase rents until after a minimum period of four years. Any subsequent increase must not exceed 2% of the prevailing rent.

However, property owners who carry out substantial and verifiable renovations will be allowed to increase rent by up to 10%.

The bill, formally titled the Landlord and Tenant Second Amendment Bill, Cap. 101, Revised Laws of Enugu State 2024 (House Bill No. 3, 2025), scaled its third reading following the adoption of a joint committee report.

According to the Chairman of the review committee, Okey Mbah, the legislation followed extensive consultations with stakeholders and was designed to protect tenants from arbitrary charges and exploitation.

Mbah, who represents Nkanu East Constituency, said the proposed law would significantly reduce the financial burden residents face when securing accommodation.

He stated that the legislation would subsidise more than 60% of what residents previously spent trying to secure accommodation.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Uche Ugwu, also said the bill would address complaints about escalating rents across the state.

Landlord questions 2% rent increase

However, the proposed restrictions have attracted criticism from some property owners.

A landlord in Enugu, Johnson Onyekwere, described the 2% rent increase limit as unrealistic, arguing that it does not reflect the economic conditions facing property owners.

He questioned why landlords should be subjected to such restrictions when other sectors of the economy continue to adjust their prices in response to rising costs.

Onyekwere said:

“That would have been a natural law if the prices of petroleum products and electricity tariffs increased by 2%. Otherwise, it is an unnatural law. It is neither sustainable nor can it be obeyed."

He further argued that the government should not single out landlords for price regulation while other businesses face inflationary pressures.

He added:

“You cannot single out landlords and regulate their business while other sectors are struggling to meet the benchmark of inflation set by the managers of the Nigerian economy. It violates landlords’ rights against discrimination."

A new tenancy bill in Enugu seeks to protect tenants from frequent rent hikes, excessive agency fees and arbitrary charges. Photo: Peter Mbah

Source: Twitter

Bill awaits governor's assent

The bill passed its second reading on March 11, 2026, and underwent a public hearing on March 26, 2026.

Following its passage on Tuesday, the legislation will now be presented to Governor Peter Mbah for assent.

If signed into law, it will introduce new statutory restrictions on rent reviews across Enugu State, amid growing complaints about rising accommodation costs, arbitrary agency commissions and excessive legal fees.

Nigerian appears on list of worst landlords

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian-born landlord whose property collapsed in New York City, killing eight people, has appeared on the city's annual Worst Landlord Watchlist six times in the past decade.

Olufemi Falade, registered as the head officer of 1321 Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn, was named on the list by New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams on Saturday, November 14.

Falade first appeared on the annual watchlist in 2017, ranking 93rd. He was subsequently listed in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2024, when he ranked 95th.

Source: Legit.ng