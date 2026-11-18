JAMB revealed a package of benefits for candidates with disabilities ahead of the 2027 UTME, covering financial and logistical support

Blind candidates stand to receive free audiobooks of prescribed reading texts and full coverage of transport and accommodation costs

JAMB warned that candidates must declare their disability status during registration to access any of the announced benefits

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced a set of support measures for candidates with disabilities ahead of the 2027 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), including application document fee refunds, free audiobooks, and covered travel costs.

The board framed the provisions as part of its commitment to inclusive access to tertiary education.

JAMB shared the details in an awareness message posted on its official X account @jamb_hq on Wednesday, November, 2026

What JAMB is offering disabled candidates

Candidates with disabilities who hold the required O'Level qualifications will be eligible to receive refunds of their application document fees, to be processed at their respective examination centres.

The board was clear that refunds would not be handled outside of those designated centres.

For candidates with visual impairments, particularly those who are blind, JAMB said it would provide free audiobooks of the prescribed reading texts to support their preparation for the examination.

The board will also cover transportation and accommodation costs for blind candidates and their guides travelling to sit the exam.

Beyond logistics, JAMB confirmed that candidates with disabilities who attain the minimum acceptable UTME score will be considered for admission into their preferred institutions.

This means their disability will not stand in the way of a place in higher education once they meet the academic threshold.

Registration requirement

Despite the range of benefits on offer, JAMB stressed that none of the provisions will be automatically applied. Candidates must declare their disability status at the point of registration for the board to make the relevant arrangements on their behalf.

The board urged all eligible candidates to indicate their disability status during the registration process to avoid missing out on the support available to them.

Failure to declare a disability at registration, JAMB implied, could result in a candidate receiving no special assistance during the examination.

The announcement signals JAMB's intention to reduce the financial and logistical barriers that have historically made it harder for candidates with disabilities to participate in the UTME process on equal terms with other candidates.

JAMB releases new guide for 2027 UTME candidates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that JAMB released a new episode of its JAMB Explained video series targeting candidates preparing for the 2027 UTME.

The board warned that choosing the wrong subject combination could affect a candidate's eligibility for their preferred course.

Candidates were directed to verify approved subject requirements before completing their 2027 UTME registration.

Source: Legit.ng