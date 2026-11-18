Blessing CEO broke her silence in an emotional video posted to her Instagram page, asking Nigerians to forgive her

The relationship therapist admitted she made serious mistakes and vowed to rebuild trust with honesty and integrity

Her apology follows months of turmoil after she confessed to faking stage-four cancer

Controversial relationship therapist and social media personality Blessing Okoro, widely known as Blessing CEO, has issued a public apology to Nigerians after enduring one of the most difficult periods of her public life.

In an emotional video shared on her Instagram page on Wednesday, 18th of November, Blessing said it took enormous courage to face her audience and ask for forgiveness.

Blessing CEO Apologises to Nigerians After Months of Controversy. Credit: Officialbblessingceo

Source: Instagram

"Where do I even start from? It took me so much courage to do this. I want to say I'm sorry. I'm sorry to Nigerians. I'm sorry to those people who are disappointed in me. I'm sorry to my loved ones. I'm sorry to my fans," she said in the video.

Alongside the footage, she wrote in her caption:

"My sincere apologies to Nigerians 🙏🙏🙏. Let us start all over again, but this time with integrity, honesty and transparency.. so help me GOD 🙏.."

Blessing CEO Accepts Full Responsibility

Rather than deflect blame, Blessing was deliberate about owning her actions. She acknowledged that being an adult means being accountable, while also reminding her audience that she remains human and fallible.

"I'm not here to put the blame on anybody. Because I'm a full-grown adult who would take responsibility for her actions. But please, don't forget that this adult is also a human being. I'm bound to make mistakes. I'm bound to mess up. I cannot be perfect. I am not God," she said.

She described the act of accepting responsibility as the beginning of genuine repentance, noting that she had already wrestled with her conscience before choosing to speak publicly.

A Turbulent Year of Controversy

The apology arrives after several months of intense scrutiny. In March, Blessing CEO announced she had been diagnosed with stage-four cancer, sharing emotional videos about her condition that moved many Nigerians to offer both sympathy and financial support.

Her situation later took a darker turn, with allegations of fraud, a criminal prosecution and a period of detention following the initial outpouring of goodwill.

Blessing CEO Addresses Nigerians After Fraud and Cancer Diagnosis Controversy. Credit: Officialbblessingceo

Source: Instagram

Reactions from Fans After Her Apology

@casaangeleshair wrote:

"To err is human, to forgive is divine ❤️"

@_sinnomore_ commented:

"I forgive you a very long time my woman 😍"

@mascoart14 said:

"Apology accepted and also my condolences as well 😢"

@dat_melody_gal wrote:

"It takes a lot to do this, u're loved🙌"

@official_bulus_sarah shared:

"Nice one bleble am proud of you"

Watch Blessing CEO's apology on Instagram below:

Blessing CEO Loses Son While in Detention

Legit.ng reported on Blessing CEO’s loss of her son while in custody and an NGO’s appeal to raise N56 million for her bail and debts.

An audio clip allegedly featuring Blessing CEO’s voice describes her grief at being unable to pay her last respects to her son, Bryann. The fundraising appeal has drawn scepticism online, amid her history of public controversies.

Source: Legit.ng