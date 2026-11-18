Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss and his wife Marie Wiseborn stepped out together at an upscale restaurant amid ongoing marriage speculation

The couple, who wed in March 2024, shared a video clip online that appeared to address persistent rumours of a possible breakup

Fans flooded the comments with support, with many expressing frustration over the repeated spread of negative stories about the pair

Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss and his wife, Marie Wiseborn Bliss, have made a public appearance together, sharing a video of a romantic night out that many fans see as a direct response to swirling online rumours about trouble in their marriage.

The clip, posted to Moses Bliss's Instagram on Tuesday, November 17, showed the couple leaving a high-end restaurant late in the evening. Moses was smartly dressed in a black tuxedo with a bow tie, while Marie turned heads in a fitted red dress, handbag in hand. The two walked closely together before Moses helped her into a waiting black SUV as they headed off into the night. The post carried a single caption: "Serenity❤️."

Moses Bliss and wife Marie Wiseborn share a romantic restaurant outing amid breakup rumours. Credit: mosesbliss/IG

Source: Instagram

The outing comes at a time when unverified stories about the couple's marriage have circulated repeatedly on social media. Neither Moses nor Marie has publicly acknowledged any issues.

This is not the first time they have seemingly addressed such claims with action rather than words. Around August 2026, similar rumours surfaced and the couple responded by posting joint videos showing them celebrating together.

Moses and Marie, who married in March 2024, have generally kept their personal life away from the public eye, making moments like this one notable for their followers.

Moses Bliss and wife Marie step out together as rumours about their marriage spread. Credit: mosesbliss

Source: Instagram

The video of Moses Bliss and wife during outing is below:

Reactions to Moses Bliss and wife's video

The post drew a warm reception online, with many supporters rallying behind the couple.

@jenny_connects wrote: "Keep shutting them up and pressing Thier necks...😍😍😍. Kingdom marriages will thrive"

@princess_starrrrrrrrrr commented: "And they look alike🥰. Your marriage will last forever 🙏"

@iam_lucydeez said: "This isn't worldly marriage ooh. All eyes can see that God is the center of their marriage"

@mayreeh_empire noted: "Instagram too like amebo, I'm actually following Moses Bliss but I don't see his post. Tell me it's showing randomly now"

@miraclefather shared: "Many Nigerians of today like to hear about divorce than a healthy marriage. Some believing unbelievers want a Christian marriage to fail because they are allergic to it and it challenges their beliefs and values. A marriage built on faith, forgiveness, commitment and God's love is a powerful testimony."

Moses Bliss calls out MC over introduction

Legit.ng also reported that Moses Bliss was not pleased with the way the MC introduced his wife during their wedding.

The two lovebirds were the talk of the town on February 29, 2024, as pictures and videos from their traditional wedding filled the internet.

During their vote of thanks, the musician quickly corrected how the MC initially introduced his wife.

Source: Legit.ng