Former INEC commissioner Mike Igini wrote to the Trump administration, urging targeted sanctions against Nigerian judges and security officers over electoral misconduct

Igini called on the US to send a senior diplomatic delegation to Nigeria to engage President Tinubu, INEC, and political parties before the 2027 polls

The former commissioner outlined benefits to the US, including reduced migration pressure and stronger security cooperation, if Nigeria holds credible elections

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Washington, USA - Former Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner Mike Igini has written to the administration of US President Donald Trump, requesting direct intervention in Nigeria's electoral process ahead of the 2027 elections.

As reported on Monday, November 16, by Arise News, Igini urged the Trump administration to impose visa restrictions and other targeted sanctions on individual Nigerian judges where credible evidence showed deliberate corruption or other sanctionable misconduct that met the legal criteria for designation.

Former INEC REC Mike Igini urges US President Donald Trump to intervene in Nigeria's electoral process ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Igini's call on security agencies

On the conduct of security agencies, Igini said the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Department of State Services (DSS), armed forces, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and other security institutions had a responsibility to protect citizens and uphold the law without political bias. He said the growing violence accompanying political campaigns made impartial security enforcement more urgent than ever.

Per Nigerian Tribune, the expert urged Washington to hold senior officers and commanders accountable where credible evidence showed that they authorised or facilitated voter intimidation, electoral violence, unlawful suppression of opposition, or the manipulation of election results, with appropriate individual consequences to follow.

Igini urges US to monitor elections

Beyond sanctions, Igini, in his letter on Friday, November 13, 2026, proposed that Trump dispatch a senior diplomatic delegation to Nigeria before the elections to engage President Bola Tinubu, presidential and governorship candidates, INEC, and political parties. He stated that the delegation should make clear that credible elections, peaceful political competition, and respect for constitutional rights were core American interests with direct implications for bilateral ties, migration, and regional stability.

He also called on Washington to support credible domestic and international observers to monitor the electoral process from start to finish, paying particular attention to voter intimidation, the conduct of security personnel, the publication of polling-unit results, and the resolution of electoral disputes.

Igini argued that the combination of diplomatic pressure, independent monitoring, and evidence-based sanctions could deter electoral violations and strengthen public confidence in Nigeria's democracy.

Igini explains US benefits of credible elections

The former commissioner identified several advantages for the US in pursuing this approach, including reduced migration pressure, protection of American resources, improved security cooperation, and stronger economic ties.

On migration, he argued that credible elections would produce leaders capable of fixing Nigeria's economy, reducing the incentive for citizens to leave.

"Credible elections produce good leaders. Good leaders fix the economy. When Nigeria works, Nigerians will stay home and build their country. Many in the US diaspora will return," he wrote.

He also said a stable, democratic, and accountable Nigeria would be a stronger American partner in tackling terrorism, organised crime, and adversarial influence across Africa.

On the economic side, Igini noted that credible leadership would advance shared interests, particularly in the energy sector, where US companies could provide technology and expertise.

Mike Igini calls on Donald Trump to communicate the proposed visa restrictions ahead of Nigeria's 2027 elections. Photo credit: @realDonaldTrump

Source: Twitter

Igini urged Trump to communicate the proposed policy before the elections rather than wait for a crisis to emerge.

"Mr President, strength and clarity work. The time to act is before the election, not after a crisis has occurred.

"To save American money and border resources, a clear US message now is urgent; that America will not do business as usual with any government produced through electoral fraud," he said.

Read more on INEC

US warns Nigeria over 2027 election violence

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United States State Department pledged to keep a close watch on Nigeria's forthcoming presidential election, with a senior official warning that the exercise could ignite further violence in a country already grappling with serious security challenges.

Frank Garcia, the Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, made the warning during a congressional hearing on violence in Nigeria before the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Africa.

Source: Legit.ng