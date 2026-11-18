Salihu Tanko Yakasai, Deputy DG of the Atiku Abubakar PCC, spoke out on the circumstances surrounding the divorce of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf

Yakasai rejected claims that Rabi'u Kwankwaso was responsible for the marriage breakdown, saying problems began shortly after the governor's swearing-in

Yakasai raised concerns about the governor's conduct at a public event where he announced the divorce before a cheering crowd

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kano State - Salihu Tanko Yakasai, Deputy Director General of the Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), has publicly criticised Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf over the way he handled the dissolution of his marriage to Hajia Zainab.

Legit.ng reports that Governor Yusuf publicly confirmed the end of his marriage to Zainab Musa Kwankwaso at a Government House function.

Yakasai rejects claims Kwankwaso caused the breakdown of Governor Yusuf's marriage. Photo credit: @dawisu

Source: Twitter

Yakasai said the Governor Yusuf's behaviour at a public event fell below the standards expected of his office.

The prominent political voice in Kano pushed back against the narrative that former governor, Rabi'u Kwankwaso was behind the marriage breakdown.

He said the problems between Governor Abba and Hajia Zainab began shortly after the governor's swearing-in, well before any political fallout between the two men.

He added that Kwankwaso had, at one point, personally intervened and called on the governor to settle the issues in the marriage.

According to Yakasai, the governor made a commitment to resolve matters, but the situation worsened, particularly as their political differences deepened.

Hajia Zainab's divorce proceedings

Yakasai said Hajia Zainab eventually travelled to Abuja to seek a divorce through the courts under Islamic law, having reached a point where she desperately wanted out of the marriage.

He said the governor was unwilling to grant her the divorce.

He also noted that the story was first published as an exclusive by Daily Nigerian, and that Hajia Zainab neither leaked it nor orchestrated the coverage to embarrass the governor.

He criticised those who suggested she engineered the story to cause the governor public embarrassment, describing such claims as unfair to her.

Yakasai's concern over public conduct

The sharpest criticism in Yakasai's remarks centred on how the governor publicly announced the divorce from a podium before a cheering crowd.

He questioned whether that was an appropriate way for a father to handle such a sensitive matter, especially given the impact on the children he shares with his former wife.

Yakasai also expressed concern that the event took place in the presence of the Emir of Kano and the Hisbah Commander, yet neither appeared to caution the governor or remind him of the restraint expected of someone in his position.

He closed his remarks with a broader point about the importance of the family unit in society, arguing that the erosion of family values is one of the root causes of social decay in Kano and across northern Nigeria.

He said a governor's public office does not excuse him from private moral responsibilities.

"The family is the first school of character, the foundation of moral values and the institution where responsible citizens are nurtured," Yakasai wrote.

"When the head of a government publicly handles the dissolution of his marriage in such a manner, in the presence of revered traditional and religious authorities, it sends a deeply troubling message about the values we uphold as a society."

Kano governor told where to pick another wife after divorce

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that AriseTV presenter Reuben Abati publicly recommended his female colleagues to Governor Yusuf as potential wives.

Governor Yusuf confirmed the divorce of his second wife, Zainab, the daughter of his estranged political godfather, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The governor jokingly said he had directed his media aide to invite application letters from women interested in marrying him.

Source: Legit.ng