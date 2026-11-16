Peter Obi launched a new series called Nigerians, Go and Verify, tracing how his administration approached governance in Anambra State

Obi said his government created the Ministry of Economic Planning and introduced ANIDS as a strategic framework aligned with UN development goals

The former governor argued that the governance model his administration used in Anambra could be replicated at the national level

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Awka, Anambra State - Former Anambra State Governor and presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress for the 2027 elections, Peter Obi, has detailed how his administration reportedly developed the Anambra Integrated Development Strategy (ANIDS).

Legit.ng reports that Obi described it as a framework designed to reform public institutions and coordinate development across multiple sectors of the state.

Peter Obi explains how his administration developed ANIDS to coordinate development and strengthen public institutions in Anambra State. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Obi made the disclosure in a statement published on Monday, November 16, in the first part of a series he titled 'Nigerians, Go and Verify.'

He stated that his administration inherited a state where government was detached from citizens and key public institutions were either weak or non-functional. Rather than continue with existing governance practices, he said his team chose to prioritise transparency, accountability, careful use of public resources, and results that could be measured.

4 principles behind Obi's governance

Obi said his governing philosophy rested on four principles: character, competence, capacity and compassion. He argued that leadership should centre on improving the daily lives of ordinary people, not on political slogans or personal recognition.

One of the first problems his administration identified was the absence of a single, unified development plan to guide government spending and priorities. To address this, he said his government created the Ministry of Economic Planning as an institutional base for coordinated development work.

His administration then introduced ANIDS as the overarching strategic framework, designed to adapt the United Nations' Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) to Anambra's specific circumstances. The eight MDGs addressed extreme poverty, universal primary education, gender equality, child mortality, maternal health, disease control, environmental sustainability and global partnerships. Obi said the aim was to translate these international targets into practical policies and programmes that would directly improve the lives of residents.

'Rebranding Anambra' and building across sectors

Furthermore, the Obidient Movement leader recalled how his administration changed Anambra's public identity, moving the state's tagline from 'Home for All' to 'The Light of the Nation.' He said the shift was not cosmetic but reflected a determination to rebuild public confidence and present the state as a model of purposeful governance.

He added that his administration pursued development across education, healthcare, infrastructure, security and agriculture simultaneously, on the basis that progress in one area could not last without improvements in others.

Peter Obi says the governance model his administration implemented in Anambra can be replicated across Nigeria. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

The former Anambra State governor said his next instalment would focus on steps his administration took to strengthen state institutions, followed by discussions on achievements in education and other key sectors.

He maintained that what his administration accomplished in Anambra was not a one-off event but a replicable model.

"What we accomplished in Anambra can also be accomplished in Nigeria," Obi said, adding that the country could work for all its citizens through capable leadership, effective planning, responsible management and accountable institutions.

Read Obi's full statement below via the X post:

Read more Peter Obi news

Thugs attack Obi's NDC supporters

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that armed hoodlums stormed an NDC town hall meeting in the Oregun area of Lagos, sending participants running for safety.

NDC supporters and party members fought back.

Source: Legit.ng