Tinubu, Atiku or Peter Obi? Delta-born Millionaire Announces Preferred Presidential Candidate
- Former NFF president Amaju Pinnick publicly declared he will vote for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election
- Pinnick cited sports administration appointments under Tinubu and the First Lady's Itsekiri heritage as key reasons for his support
- The FIFA committee deputy chairperson predicted the Itsekiri community alone could deliver at least 500,000 votes to Tinubu's re-election bid
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - Former Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president Amaju Pinnick has declared his intention to vote for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections, pointing to what he called a significant improvement in Nigeria's sports administration under the current government.
Legit.ng reports that Peter Obi of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) are widely seen as potential challengers to President Tinubu in the 2027 election.
Pinnick, who also serves as deputy chairperson of the FIFA Men's National Teams Competition Committee, made the declaration during an interview on Arise News on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.
The Delta-born millionaire credited the Tinubu administration with making the right choices in key sports leadership positions, singling out Shehu Dikko and Bukola Olopade of the National Sports Commission (NSC) as examples of appointments he considered sound.
"This is the first time in a long time that we are getting sports administration right through appointments into leadership roles, Shehu Dikko and Bukola Olapade. The Tinubu administration is doing the right thing, and you can see it from the Commonwealth Games to the Olympic Games; they are getting it right," Pinnick said.
Pinnick cites Itsekiri connection
Beyond sports governance, Pinnick also pointed to a personal and ethnic reason for his support. He noted that First Lady Remi Tinubu's Itsekiri heritage was a factor that he believed would drive significant political loyalty from the community.
Pinnick predicted that the Itsekiri people would collectively back President Tinubu's re-election campaign, putting a figure of at least 500,000 votes on what he expected them to deliver.
"I am 100% convinced that the Itsekiris will deliver at least 500,000 votes to Tinubu's reelection. Some may be subjective, and some may be objective; the subjective ones are because Remi Tinubu is Itsekiri," he said.
The football administrator also framed part of his support in broader national terms, expressing concern about Nigeria's unity and stability ahead of the election cycle.
"The truth is that we are a very fragile nation, and I love Nigeria. I want Nigeria to be one," Pinnick added.
Watch Pinnick's interview applauding President Tinubu's administration in the X post below:
Read more on the 2027 election
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- 2027 election: VDM warns Nigerians about Goodluck Jonathan and PDP, “he is sponsored by Tinubu”
ChatGPT predicts winner of 2027 election
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ChatGPT predicted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would likely win Nigeria's 2027 presidential election, using the Four Horsemen framework.
It cited the opposition coalition but said the APC had the edge due to possible low voter turnout and the Tinubu administration's efforts to stabilise the economy.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.