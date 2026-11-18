Former Lagos governor Babatunde Fashola admitted the APC did not expect to lose Lagos to the Labour Party's Peter Obi in the 2023 presidential election

Fashola said the party is working hard to prevent another such defeat ahead of the 2027 general elections

The former minister dismissed claims that Tinubu was politically weakened by the Lagos result, warning opponents not to underestimate the President

Former Lagos State Governor and ex-Minister of Works, Babatunde Raji Fashola, has openly admitted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) was caught off guard when it lost Lagos State to the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, and says the party is doing everything it can to prevent a repeat in 2027.

Fashola made the admission on Tuesday, November 17, during an appearance on Politics Today, saying the outcome in Lagos came as a shock to the ruling party.

"We were blindsided in Lagos," he said.

Despite the candid admission, Fashola was careful to frame the defeat not as a sign of the APC's decline, but as evidence of a maturing democracy where political loyalties are never guaranteed. Drawing on a football analogy, he said no team wins every game, and that parties, like clubs, must continuously adapt to shifting circumstances.

How Obi beat Tinubu in his own backyard

Labour Party candidate Peter Obi, who finished third nationally in the 2023 presidential race behind Tinubu and Peoples Democratic Party candidate Atiku Abubakar, pulled off a significant upset by winning Lagos. Obi secured 582,454 votes in the state against Tinubu's 572,606, defeating the APC in a state the party has governed for 27 years and which Tinubu himself once led as governor.

Fashola said the APC had in past elections redirected its attention to regions that were becoming more open to the party, and suggested a similar strategic adjustment would guide preparations for the next general election.

Fashola backs Tinubu for second term

The former governor went further to push back against any notion that the Lagos result had diminished Tinubu's political standing. He insisted that those who assume the President has been weakened are making a miscalculation.

Fashola also made clear his support for Tinubu's re-election, arguing that the administration's ongoing reforms deserve the chance to run their course. He questioned whether the opposition had offered voters anything of real substance, asking: "What is the alternative message to what we are currently dealing with? What is the compelling message?"

He said the APC's focus remains on persuading Nigerians that continuity beyond 2027 is the right choice.

Source: Legit.ng