Nigerian banks have eased lending conditions in Q3 2026, approving more loans for households and businesses

Businesses drove stronger loan demand, while repayment defaults declined across major lending categories

Credit became easier to access, but borrowing costs remained a concern for Nigerians

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerian banks have eased lending conditions for households and businesses, raising hopes of improved access to credit amid persistent borrowing costs.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) disclosed that banks increased loan availability, approved more credit applications and recorded fewer repayment defaults in the third quarter of 2026.

Nigerians now have more access to loans as banks loosen lending Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

The development offers some relief to individuals and businesses struggling to secure financing for personal needs, business operations and expansion.

However, the apex bank warned that improved access to loans has not necessarily translated into lower borrowing costs, according to Daily Sun.

The findings were contained in the CBN's Credit Conditions Survey for the third quarter of 2026, conducted in September and released at the weekend.

Banks relax lending conditions for Nigerians

According to the report, banks increased credit availability across all major lending categories, with corporate borrowers recording the greatest improvement.

Unsecured lending followed, while secured loans also became more accessible.

Banks attributed the improved lending conditions to stronger liquidity, changing economic circumstances and increased competition for customers.

For corporate borrowers, lenders cited greater risk appetite, changing sector-specific risks and efforts to expand their market share.

The findings suggest that financial institutions became more willing to extend credit despite uncertainties in the economy.

More businesses secure bank loans

The CBN reported increased demand for secured, unsecured and corporate loans compared with the preceding quarter.

Importantly, the proportion of approved loan applications also increased, indicating that more applicants successfully obtained financing.

Businesses accounted for a significant share of the rising demand.

According to the survey, companies primarily sought loans to finance inventories, restructure existing financial obligations and support new investments.

This suggests that businesses increasingly turned to bank financing to purchase raw materials, maintain operations and fund expansion.

Loan defaults decline across banks

Another encouraging development was the reduction in loan repayment defaults during the quarter.

Banks reported fewer defaults across secured and unsecured lending, including loans extended to small, medium-sized and large businesses.

Repayment performance also improved among other financial institutions.

The development could strengthen lenders' confidence and encourage further credit expansion, particularly if the improvement continues.

CBN reveals concerns over borrowing costs

Despite improved credit availability, the survey showed that borrowing costs remained a concern.

The reported spread between secured lending rates and the CBN's Monetary Policy Rate widened to -14.5 index points.

For corporate borrowers, the corresponding figures stood at -13.6 for medium-sized businesses, -12.2 for other financial corporations, -11.0 for small businesses and -10.3 for large companies.

The spread for unsecured loans remained unchanged.

These figures indicate changes in the relationship between lending rates and the policy benchmark, rather than the actual interest rates charged to borrowers.

Consequently, easier access to credit does not automatically guarantee cheaper loans.

Nigerians rush to borrow money as banks change lending rules. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The CBN clarified that the findings reflected participating banks' assessments rather than its independent evaluation of lending conditions.

Overall, the survey points to improving credit access, but affordability remains a significant challenge for Nigerian households and businesses.

CBN issues new customer payment data storage rules

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued fresh guidelines clarifying how commercial banks, fintech companies and other payment service providers must store, process and manage customers' transaction data.

The directive affects financial institutions such as Access Bank, Zenith Bank, OPay, PalmPay and other operators regulated by the apex bank.

Source: Legit.ng