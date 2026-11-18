The Economic Sustainability Group said the NMDPRA should act against the alleged continuous importation of blended and adulterated petroleum products into Nigeria

ESG President Comrade Idoko Ainoko warned that fake fuel is damaging vehicles and generators while discouraging investment in domestic refining

The group also called on the NMDPRA to strengthen surveillance at import terminals and publish enforcement actions against marketers dealing in substandard fuel

Abuja, FCT - The Economic Sustainability Group (ESG) has condemned what it described as the unchecked flow of fake and blended petroleum products into Nigeria, asking the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to rise to the challenges and curb the problem.

In a statement signed by ESG President Comrade Idoko Ainoko, the group said the regulator has not taken sufficient steps to protect Nigerian consumers and local refiners from the damage caused by substandard fuel entering the market, The Guardian reported.

Economic Sustainability Group President Comrade Idoko Ainoko calls for stricter regulation of petroleum products to protect Nigerian consumers and local refiners. Photo: Temiloluwa Johnson

Source: Getty Images

"The regulatory agency has not done enough to stop the importation of blended products into the country since the new helmsman at NMDPRA resumed work," Ainoko said. "Apart from the harm which it does to genuine producers who refine quality and certified products in the country, the economic damage to citizens and their cars are enormous."

Fuel Quality Hits Consumers and Vehicles Hard

The ESG pointed out that motorists across Nigeria have been reporting engine knocking, clogged injectors, and shortened vehicle lifespans linked to off-spec fuel reaching retail outlets despite existing quality control rules. Household generators have also suffered accelerated wear and higher repair bills.

Ainoko said ordinary Nigerians are effectively paying twice for the problem.

"First through higher pump prices that already strain household budgets, and second through the hidden costs of repairing engines damaged by fuel that fails to meet approved specifications. This is unsustainable and unacceptable," he said.

The group noted that concerns have repeatedly been raised in recent months about blended products from certain Middle Eastern markets being introduced in ways that dilute the quality of locally refined Euro-5 standard petrol. Critics argue that weak enforcement at ports and discharge points continues to allow these cargoes into the market even as domestic refining capacity has grown.

ESG Demands Transparent Action From NMDPRA

The group argued that the issue goes beyond technical failures and reflects a lack of regulatory will. ESG said previous public warnings by the NMDPRA about possible sanctions against marketers of substandard products have produced no visible deterrent effect.

Ainoko called on the authority to immediately strengthen surveillance at import terminals, expand independent laboratory testing of every imported consignment beyond routine checks, and publicly disclose enforcement actions taken against any operator found handling adulterated fuel.

"We demand that the Authority move beyond rhetoric and demonstrate clear, measurable action," he said. "The economic sustainability of Nigerian households and the long-term viability of local refining investments both depend on the integrity of the fuel that reaches our pumps."

The ESG also urged the National Assembly committees overseeing petroleum resources to intensify oversight of the regulator's performance on product quality. The group called on other civil society organisations and consumer protection bodies to join in pressing for stricter quality assurance standards across the industry.

Dangote Refinery Takes Major Decision Against Fuel Importers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals threatened to cut off petrol sales to major marketers who continue importing fuel into Nigeria, citing concerns about product quality and the blending of imported petrol with its own output.

The restriction could take effect soon, sources familiar with the matter said, though final consultations were still ongoing and a last-minute intervention remains possible.

At the centre of the dispute is the alleged practice of mixing imported petrol (PMS) with fuel purchased directly from the Dangote refinery before it reaches filling stations. The refinery said such blending makes it impossible to distinguish between its own high-quality product and whatever ends up in the hands of consumers.

Source: Legit.ng