FCT Minister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike declared that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would secure a second term in the 2027 general elections

Wike pointed to the administration's engagement with traditional rulers in the FCT as evidence that the government was listening to communities

The minister shared plans to commission at least 10 projects in the FCT before the end of December 2026

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike has declared that President Bola Tinubu will win the 2027 elections, pointing to the administration's purported development record and its engagement with communities across the FCT as the basis for his confidence.

As reported by TVC News, Wike made the remarks on Tuesday, October 13, citing consultations with traditional rulers in the FCT as a key example of the government's approach to governance. He stated that those engagements had helped surface urgent community needs, including calls for more police stations in certain areas.

Super-confident Nyesom Wike predicts President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @Onsogbu

Source: UGC

Wike's case for likely APC victory

The minister, who spoke at a media chat with selected organisations, argued that Nigerians who had benefited from the administration's programmes and interventions would reward it at the ballot box.

"This is why I'm talking about we are going to win," Wike said, framing the government's listening approach as a direct driver of future electoral support.

He also defended the Tinubu administration's record on FCT indigene inclusion, challenging critics to name a previous government that had done more for the territory's indigenous residents in terms of appointments and opportunities. In his view, the groundwork had been laid for even greater progress.

Wike targets 10 FCT project commissionings

Per Business Day, Wike disclosed that the FCT Administration was targeting the commissioning of at least 10 projects by December 2026, presenting the planned inaugurations as concrete proof of the government's commitment to delivering on its promises.

His comments come as political parties intensify their preparations ahead of the 2027 general elections. Wike's assessment rests on three pillars: the administration's infrastructure projects, its stakeholder engagement strategy, and what he described as tangible benefits felt by citizens. He acknowledged, however, that the final decision would lie with voters.

Nigerians prepare to vote in the 2027 general elections to elect the country's next president and other political officeholders. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

Read more on 2027 elections

Ex-CAN president sends message to Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the immediate past president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, assured Nigerians that regardless of the political manoeuvring ahead of the 2027 elections, the country will pull through.

The clergyman urged Nigerians not to give up, saying he believed divine intervention remained Nigeria's surest anchor.

On the persistent problem of insecurity across Nigeria, Ayokunle said the answer lies in the resolve of those in power to confront the crisis honestly.

Source: Legit.ng