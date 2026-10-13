Wike Declares Tinubu Will Win 2027 Election, Gives Reasons
- FCT Minister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike declared that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would secure a second term in the 2027 general elections
- Wike pointed to the administration's engagement with traditional rulers in the FCT as evidence that the government was listening to communities
- The minister shared plans to commission at least 10 projects in the FCT before the end of December 2026
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike has declared that President Bola Tinubu will win the 2027 elections, pointing to the administration's purported development record and its engagement with communities across the FCT as the basis for his confidence.
As reported by TVC News, Wike made the remarks on Tuesday, October 13, citing consultations with traditional rulers in the FCT as a key example of the government's approach to governance. He stated that those engagements had helped surface urgent community needs, including calls for more police stations in certain areas.
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The minister, who spoke at a media chat with selected organisations, argued that Nigerians who had benefited from the administration's programmes and interventions would reward it at the ballot box.
"This is why I'm talking about we are going to win," Wike said, framing the government's listening approach as a direct driver of future electoral support.
He also defended the Tinubu administration's record on FCT indigene inclusion, challenging critics to name a previous government that had done more for the territory's indigenous residents in terms of appointments and opportunities. In his view, the groundwork had been laid for even greater progress.
Wike targets 10 FCT project commissionings
Per Business Day, Wike disclosed that the FCT Administration was targeting the commissioning of at least 10 projects by December 2026, presenting the planned inaugurations as concrete proof of the government's commitment to delivering on its promises.
His comments come as political parties intensify their preparations ahead of the 2027 general elections. Wike's assessment rests on three pillars: the administration's infrastructure projects, its stakeholder engagement strategy, and what he described as tangible benefits felt by citizens. He acknowledged, however, that the final decision would lie with voters.
Read more on 2027 elections
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- "2027 Not turn of south east": Umahi declares as Peter Obi releases bold statement
- 2027 election: VDM warns Nigerians about Goodluck Jonathan and PDP, “he is sponsored by Tinubu”
Ex-CAN president sends message to Nigerians
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the immediate past president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, assured Nigerians that regardless of the political manoeuvring ahead of the 2027 elections, the country will pull through.
The clergyman urged Nigerians not to give up, saying he believed divine intervention remained Nigeria's surest anchor.
On the persistent problem of insecurity across Nigeria, Ayokunle said the answer lies in the resolve of those in power to confront the crisis honestly.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.