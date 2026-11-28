President Bola Tinubu described the death of Senator Idiat Adebule as a painful loss to the nation

Adebule, who served as Lagos State Deputy Governor, died after a brief illness in Lagos

Tinubu praised her years of commitment to public administration, education, and empowering women and youth

President Bola Tinubu has expressed shock and grief over the death of Senator Idiat Oluranti Adebule, who represented Lagos West in the National Assembly and previously served as Deputy Governor of Lagos State. She was 56.

Adebule died after a brief illness in Lagos on Saturday, November 28, 2026. The presidency announced the news in a press release signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

President Bola Tinubu mourns Senator Idiat Adebule Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu called her passing a painful loss not only to Lagos State and the National Assembly but to Nigeria as a whole, stressing that her experience and dedication to public service were still very much needed.

Tinubu recalls Adebule's record of service

The president reflected on Adebule's tenure as Deputy Governor, during which he said she worked to advance governance and development across Lagos State. He noted that her broader political career was built on years of commitment to public administration, education, and the empowerment of women and young people.

Tinubu also commended her legislative work as a senator, saying she continued to show dedication to democratic governance and to the constituents she represented in Lagos West.

He extended his condolences to her immediate family, the Lagos State government and people, her political associates, members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the National Assembly.

The president prayed that Almighty Allah grant her Aljannatul Firdaus and give her family, friends, and associates the strength to bear what he described as an irreparable loss.

Read the full statement on X here:

Over 10 APC members died in Zamfara road crash

Legit.ng earlier reported that more than 10 APC members died in a road accident after the party's governorship campaign flag-off in Talata-Mafara, Zamfara State.

The victims were returning to Gummi Local Government Area when the crash happened, leaving several others with injuries.

Zamfara State Commissioner for Information confirmed the tragedy and announced the suspension of a campaign rally in honour of the victims.

Source: Legit.ng