Social media activist VeryDarkMan called out President Tinubu over what he described as unchecked behaviour by government officials ahead of 2027

VDM took aim at FCT Minister Nyesom Wike following comments the minister reportedly made about controlling a state election

The activist warned that the outcome of the 2027 general election remained uncertain as politicians had 'pushed Nigerians to the wall'

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has publicly called out President Bola Tinubu, accusing him of allowing political impunity to flourish within his administration as Nigeria's 2027 general election draws closer.

In a video posted to his Instagram page on October 13, the outspoken activist directed his criticism at both the president and FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, whose comments about influencing a state election triggered the outburst.

Social media activist VeryDarkMan accuses Tinubu of enabling political impunity following Wike’s controversial election remarks. Photo: verydarkblackman/nyesomwike/officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

VDM questions Tinubu's leadership

Addressing the president in the video, VDM argued that the attitude of certain government officials had become a direct consequence of Tinubu's political posture in the run-up to a second-term bid.

"President Tinubu, imagine the kind of impunity you have enabled in Nigeria, all in the name of securing a second term. You have allowed power-intoxicated like the FCT Minister to forget their place," he said.

VDM pushed back against what he characterised as Nyesom Wike's overestimation of his own political influence, insisting that in a democracy, the electorate ultimately holds the greater power.

"The masses are bigger than all of you. Nobody knows the outcome of the 2027 election because you people have pushed Nigerians to the wall," he added.

VeryDarkMan faults Tinubu over Wike’s political remarks and urges Nigerians to overcome tribal and religious divisions. Photo: verydarkblackman/nyesomwike

Source: Instagram

VDM also turns on Nigerians

Beyond his criticisms of the presidency and the FCT minister, VDM also directed some responsibility back at ordinary Nigerians, arguing that tribal and religious divisions had weakened the public's ability to hold politicians accountable.

"I blame the people that refuse to unit, always using tribal card and religion," he said.

In the caption accompanying the video, VDM addressed Tinubu directly using the president's Instagram handle, writing:

"@officialasiwajubat imagine the kind of impunity you enabled in Nigeria all in the name of securing a second term, you have let power intoxicated clowns like the FCT minister to forget their place, this video from wike triggered me so much and it is painful because these politicians have forgotten their roles in the society because the people have forgotten their roles as a people, I will not blame WIKE but his principal the commander in chief of circus politics PRESIDENT BOLA AHMED TINUBU"

His remarks add to a broader conversation around the conduct of political officeholders and their influence on Nigeria's electoral process ahead of 2027.

Watch VDM blast Tinubu over Wike's election comments in the Instagram video below:

Comedian Deeone shares observations about VDM

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Big Brother Naija housemate Deeone shared his observations about VDM.

The TikToker had alerted Nigerians that his NGO website was hacked and money stolen from it; though many didn't believe him, he still insisted that it was true.

In a video made by the comedian, he said that people should put the missing funds aside and support VDM because something was wrong.

Source: Legit.ng