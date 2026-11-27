Kano's information commissioner dismissed Peter Obi's strength in the north during a televised interview monitored by Legit.ng

Mallam Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso had accused Kano Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of directing the EFCC to investigate him

The commissioner linked Kwankwaso's EFCC allegation to a bid to win public sympathy ahead of the 2027 general elections in Africa's largest democracy

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Kano, Kano State - Kano State Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, has said that Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 elections, lacks popularity in Kano State.

Dawakin Tofa made the remarks in an interview on Channels Television on Friday night, November 27, 2026, monitored by Legit.ng, during which he also addressed allegations by NDC vice-presidential candidate Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso against the Kano government.

Governor Abba Yusuf's appointee Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa comments on Peter Obi's popularity in the state ahead of the 2027 elections in Nigeria.Photo credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Kano: Kwankwaso's EFCC claim

Kwankwaso had alleged that Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf personally submitted a formal request to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) months ago, seeking to have him investigated. The former Kano governor described the move as an attempt to damage his reputation.

Dawakin Tofa denied that either the Kano state government or the federal government was directing the EFCC to target Kwankwaso. He suggested that Kwankwaso's allegation was a calculated attempt to gain public sympathy rather than a reflection of any genuine government action.

Kano commissioner's response to Kwankwaso

The commissioner tied Kwankwaso's claims directly to what he described as the weak standing of the NDC ticket in Kano, saying the senator was trying to manufacture goodwill ahead of the polls.

"He (Senator Kwankwaso) is trying to create public sympathy ahead of the elections because of the unpopularity of his candidature and the unpopularity of his principal, which is Peter Obi, in places like Kano," Dawakin Tofa said.

The commissioner's remarks signal the growing tension between the Kano state government and the NDC ahead of the 2027 elections, with both sides trading accusations over the EFCC and electoral fortunes in the north.

Watch the Kano Government's response to Senator Kwankwaso in the X post below:

Read more Kano news

Court rules on threat to leak governor's videos

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja struck out a cybercriminal case brought by the Department of State Services (DSS) against Sanusi Dankaka, a man accused of threatening to release explicit videos of Governor Yusuf on Facebook.

Justice Salim Ibrahim ordered the case struck out after the prosecution lawyer, A.Y. Afegbua, applied to withdraw the charge. Dankaka's counsel, Kauna Penzin, did not oppose the application, and the judge delivered a brief ruling ending the matter.

Source: Legit.ng