Nollywood actor Kelvin Ikeduba publicly called out his colleague Gentle Jack over an incident at a film location that left him deeply troubled

Gentle Jack broke his silence on Instagram, largely dismissing the claims while warning Ikeduba against making noise on social media

The public exchange sparked speculation that the feud could be staged to generate publicity for an upcoming event

Nollywood actor Gentle Jack has finally spoken up after his colleague Kelvin Ikeduba dragged him publicly in a viral video over an incident that allegedly took place on a film set.

Ikeduba had earlier gone online to address Gentle Jack directly, saying that something that happened between them at a location shoot the night before had left him deeply unsettled and unable to sleep.

Gentle Jack dismisses row with colleague Kelvin Ikeduba. Credit: gentlejack/kelvinikeduba

Source: Instagram

Without going into the specifics of what occurred, he described the encounter as disrespectful and said he only held back from addressing it on the spot because of the other people present on set. He made clear, however, that his decision to stay calm in the moment was not a sign of weakness, and warned his colleague to treat him with mutual respect or simply keep his distance.

Gentle Jack fires back at Ikeduba

Responding on Saturday, 28 November, via his Instagram page, Gentle Jack uploaded his own video pushing back at Ikeduba's claims. His tone was notably dismissive. He maintained that he is not someone who seeks attention or speaks unnecessarily, suggesting that Ikeduba was making more of the situation than it warranted. He also issued what appeared to be veiled threats of physical retaliation and cautioned his colleague against turning their dispute into an online spectacle.

Neither actor has since offered a clearer account of exactly what unfolded between them on set, leaving the core of the dispute largely a mystery to the public.

The exchange quickly attracted wider commentary, with some observers questioning whether the confrontation was entirely genuine. A section of viewers speculated that the very public back-and-forth could be a calculated move to draw attention, possibly tied to a boxing-related event or some other promotional effort. The theatrics of both videos, critics noted, seemed almost too polished for a spontaneous falling-out.

Kelvin Ikeduba’s public call-out drew a firm response from Gentle Jack. Credit: kelvinikeduba

Source: Instagram

The episode does, however, reflect the kind of friction that can easily surface among colleagues working long hours under pressure on set, whatever its origins.

The video of Gentle Jack's response to Kelvin Ikeduba is below:

Lady queries actor Kelvin Ikeduba

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Kelvin Ikeduba was faced with an unexpected encounter with a lady who recognised him in a moving vehicle.

In the viral video, the lady, who was on a bike known as Okada, expressed surprise to see Kevin alongside some other people in a car, which she labelled as public transport.

Replying to the lady, Kelvin said the car in question belonged to him and was not for public transport.

Despite his response, the lady kept interrogating the actor as her bike drove past him.

Source: Legit.ng