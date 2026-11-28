Brentford put four goals past Manchester United at Old Trafford, leaving the Red Devils deep in relegation trouble

The defeat was Pochettino's second consecutive 4-0 loss in charge, with United conceding 10 goals across three matches

Pochettino addressed the alarming run of results and called on his squad to stay together and keep improving

Manchester United suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to Brentford at Old Trafford, with manager Mauricio Pochettino acknowledging the gravity of the situation while urging his players to remain focused on turning things around.

Dango Ouattara set up Calum Wilson twice in the first half to give Brentford a commanding two-goal lead at the break.

Mauricio Pochettino reacts during Manchester United's loss to Brentford. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt.

Source: Getty Images

Kristoffer Ajer added a third shortly after the restart, and Kevin Schade, who came on as a substitute for the brace-scoring Wilson, completed the rout late in the second half.

Pochettino's tough start at Manchester United

The loss represents Pochettino's second consecutive 4-0 defeat since taking charge of the club. His opening match ended in an identical scoreline against Liverpool.

As noted by BBC, United have now conceded 10 goals across his first three matches in charge, having also surrendered a two-goal advantage to draw with Sporting CP in the UEFA Champions League.

The 20-time Premier League champions now sit 19th in the standings, firmly in the relegation zone, and could drop to the bottom of the table if Crystal Palace beat Hull City.

Speaking after the match via NBC Sports, Pochettino said:

"It doesn't look good when you lose 4-0. We need to keep being united, and we need to stay together. We need to try to fix and improve; we need to improve."

He added: "That is our circumstance, our reality. It's not a nice thing to say. The situation is a situation we knew when we arrived; it's only a matter of time."

What comes next for United

United's next fixture takes them to St. James' Park to face Newcastle United, as the Premier League heads into the demanding festive period.

It represents another difficult test for a squad that has struggled for consistency and defensive solidity under their new manager.

Mikel Obi proven right

Legit.ng previously reported that Mikel Obi was proven right with his prediction for the Premier League match between Manchester United and Brentford.

The Chelsea legend predicted that the London side would beat Manchester United at Old Trafford, which eventually turned out to be true.

Source: Legit.ng