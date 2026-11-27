The UK government outlined specific personal allowances for travellers arriving in Great Britain from outside the country

The allowances cover several categories of goods, including alcohol, tobacco, vaping products and other general items

Travellers who exceed their personal allowance must declare goods and pay tax on the entire category, not just the excess

Anyone planning to travel to the United Kingdom needs to know exactly what they can pack without triggering a tax bill at the border.

The UK government has published guidelines spelling out what foreign travellers can bring into Great Britain — covering England, Scotland and Wales — without paying tax or duty.

UK names goods travellers can bring in without paying duty. Photo credit: Museum of the Prime Minister.

Source: UGC

This is referred to as a personal allowance, and it applies to goods that travellers carry themselves and intend to use personally or give as gifts in the UK.

What the UK allows travellers to bring in

The goods are divided across four broad categories: alcohol, tobacco, vaping products, and general items.

Here is the full list of 11 goods that qualify under the personal allowance:

1. Beer and cider — up to 42 litres

2. Still or sparkling wine — up to 18 litres

3. Spirits and alcoholic products over 22% alcohol by volume (ABV) — up to 4 litres

4. Alcoholic products up to 22% ABV, excluding beer, cider and wine (such as fortified wine like port or sherry) — up to 9 litres

5. Cigarettes — up to 200

6. Cigarillos — up to 100

7. Cigars — up to 50

8. Loose tobacco — up to 250g

9. Tobacco sticks for electronic heated tobacco devices — up to 200 sticks

10. Vaping liquid — up to 50ml

11. Other goods — worth up to £390 in total (or up to £270 for those arriving by private plane or boat)

Travellers are permitted to split some of these allowances. For example, within the tobacco category, a person could bring in 100 cigarettes and 25 cigars, which together account for half of each allowance.

The same flexibility applies to the alcoholic products up to 22% ABV category, where a traveller could carry 2 litres of spirits alongside 4.5 litres of fortified wine.

What happens if you go over your allowance

Going over any of these limits has consequences. If a traveller exceeds their allowance in a given category, they must pay tax and duty on all the goods in that category, not simply the portion above the limit. Goods can also be seized if they are not declared.

Travellers must declare their goods either online before departure or at the border upon arrival. Personal allowances cannot be shared or combined between travellers.

It is also worth noting that travellers under the age of 17 have no personal allowance for alcohol, tobacco or vaping products.

They may still bring these items in for personal use, but must declare them before entering the UK.

For general goods produced in the European Union and bought within the EU, travellers may be eligible to claim a zero rate of customs duty if they can provide evidence of origin, even if their total value exceeds the standard allowance.

UK mentions long-term visa route for foreign graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government posted a publication about different visa applications and their duration for applicants.

Graduate visa allows foreign graduates to remain in the country for at least 18 months after completing an eligible degree.

Source: Legit.ng